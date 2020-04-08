Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Says the Character Could Come to Fortnite

✖

Ahead of the launch of today's Kickstarter for a new, fancy figure of Spawn, ComicBook.com had a chance to speak with Todd McFarlane. And given that McFarlane Toys puts out a whole line of Fortnite toys, we asked whether there had ever been any conversation about bringing the popular character to the video game -- especially since other comic book characters, like Deadpool, have made the leap. As it turns out, yes, there have been some talks about it.

"We make the toys," McFarlane says when asked. "So, I talked to the creators up there. And we've had the conversation. I showed them that it's not just Spawn, there's dozens of Spawns. Right? Between what's been in the comic book and what's been in the toy lines, right? Literally dozens and dozens of looks of which you could then do different skins for each one of them. Right? So, think about what they're doing with Mortal Kombat for one figure, right?"

"You got all these sort of iterations of it," he continues." So, yeah, I had the conversations with them. Might've been a little bit of bad timing because although they weren't able to say at that point, soon thereafter the Marvel characters came out and then the DC characters, so I go, 'OK.' You got to know where your place is in any kind of room. So, the big boys had gotten in the room ahead of me. So, maybe once all that enthusiasm goes down, they're looking for some other stuff, I think Spawn may be something that makes sense, depending on what's happening with Spawn out in the marketplace and other places will help drive it one way or the other maybe."

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now available within the video game. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Speaking of guest characters, there's a whole Deadpool things going on in the popular video game right now. Spawn, for the character's part, recently joined the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.