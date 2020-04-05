Mortal Kombat 11: Ed Boon Reveals How Spawn Became a DLC Character

In case you weren't already aware, Todd McFarlane's Spawn is now available as one of the many downloadable content (DLC) fighters in Mortal Kombat 11, the latest and greatest iteration of the popular fighting game franchise from developer NetherRealm Studios. In a new interview, director Ed Boon revealed just how Spawn ended up being included in the game, and it sounds like it was a combination of interest from both parties as well as exceedingly high fan interest.

"We have always wanted to have Spawn in one of our Mortal Kombat games," Boon told IGN. "I’ve heard a number of times that Todd McFarlane expressed interest in seeing Spawn in Mortal Kombat. As far as the fans are concerned Spawn is probably one of the most requested characters ever to be in the franchise. He really is a perfect fit."

As for the actual act of putting Spawn in the game, Boon said it was a relatively simple endeavor in terms of content with not much needing to be toned down or changed. "There were a couple of minor adjustments we made to stay within the character and history of Spawn," Boon said, "but those changes were not related to toning anything down. It was almost like Spawn was one of our characters… I bet we could have incorporated him into our story if we had the opportunity."

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11's Spawn? Do you prefer this incarnation of the character over some of the others?

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Spawn, the latest and greatest DLC fighter, is now available. If you haven't already, you can check out every skin the character has in the game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

