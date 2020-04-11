PS5 Controller: 5 Features DualSense Has That PS4's DualShock 4 Doesn't

(Photo: SIE)

This week, Sony finally unveiled the DualSense, the official controller of the PS5. Unfortunately, this reveal did not include our first look at the actual PlayStation system, but Sony did tease a reveal date for the console. That said, for now, PlayStation fans are just going to have to settle for the DualSense, which bucks a lot of the conventions of previous PlayStation controllers. In addition to rebooting the concept of what a PlayStation controller is, the DualSense also comes packing a slew of new features that differentiate it from the DualShock 4 and previous PlayStation controllers.

Some of these new features are minor additions and tweaks that won't have much impact on the actual experience of gaming on the system. However, others are bigger, more appreciable additions and changes that will impact your daily gaming experience.

Sony has also teased there's more about the PS5 controller we don't know, but this is presumably information pertaining to how the controller interacts with the console. Unless there's something the DualSense is hiding on its backside, we should now have a complete picture of the controller from an aesthetic point of view.

That all said, below you can read more about all of the new features the DualSense has, which are also the features that make it different from the current PlayStation controller: the DualShock 4.