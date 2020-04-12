Resident Evil 3 Remake DLC Looking Unlikely

Resident Evil 3 Remake just dropped on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but given how short the game is, many have already beaten the survival-horror remake. As a result, many are also wondering if there's any more content coming to the game? Answering this, industry insider Dusk Golem suggested there won't be, however, there will be some updates trickled out for Resident Evil Resistance, the game's multiplayer portion.

More specifically, the industry insider admits they don't know the answer to this question, but they find it "incredibly unlikely," because last they heard, development on the game stopped some time ago in favor of the team transitioning to another project.

Of course, this claim should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is it unofficial, but it's quite possible it's outdated. However, not only has Dusk Golem proven reliable in the past, but Resident Evil 2 Remake didn't even get DLC, and it was considerably more popular and well-received than Resident Evil 3.

(Photo: Capcom)

Resident Evil 3 Remake is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any DLC or additional ports.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the survival-horror remake by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read a snippet from our official review of the game to find out why we liked it so much.

"Capcom really set a new bar for remakes in 2019 with Resident Evil 2 by showing what some iconic Resident Evil characters could look like in a new era of gaming, so the next logical step for the company would be to move the bar even higher with a remake of Resident Evil 3," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Some smart decisions made in this latest remake help achieve that goal by rectifying some frustrations and making movements feel more fluid than ever before. The game trades away some of the franchise’s signature horror elements for a more action-oriented approach, but the result is a fresh hybrid experience and the best version of Raccoon City seen in a long time."

