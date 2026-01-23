10 Best Deals Right Now in the PlayStation Store’s 2026 “New Year Deals” Sale

The PlayStation Store’s “New Year Deals” sale is the first big new sale of the year. Now that the 2025 holiday sale has come and gone, it’s time for the true 2026 sales to begin. This current one isn’t the biggest one in recent memory nor does it follow any certain theme, but it still has plenty of great discounts for those who didn’t get their fill during the last few large sales. These sales always have games that hit new low prices and this one is no different.

Here are the 10 best deals in the PlayStation Store’s “New Year Deals” sale for 2026. These discounts will be live until February 4th at 11:59 PM PT.

10) Hi-Fi Rush

Image Courtesy of Krafton

Price: $17.99 / $29.99

Tango Gameworks, the studio behind both Evil Within games, found success out of its horror niche and was able to elevate the character action genre with Hi-Fi Rush. Responsive controls ensure players can pull off its rhythmic combos and being able to move and slay efficiently to the beat is a rewarding process that sets it apart from the Devil May Crys and Bayonettas of the world. When combined with a stunningly gorgeous art style, consistently fluid animation, and a surprisingly funny and well-written story, Hi-Fi Rush is a complete package that’s also one of the best entries in its genre despite being so new to it.

9) Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

Image COurtesy of Atari

Price: $29.99 / $39.99

Mortal Kombat has a rich history, and Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection explores it quite well. This bundle contains multiple versions of the original trilogy, the arcade version of Mortal Kombat 4, the two panned PS1 action games, a few Game Boy Advance ports of 3D-era titles, and even one previously lost version of Mortal Kombat 3, all while giving players access to codes, cheats, save states, easily accessible move lists, and the ability to rewind in order to ensure everyone can explore these titles to their fullest. However, the true magic comes from the documentary side of the experience that contains documents, ads, promotional videos, archival footage, and multiple new interviews that help contextualize the series’ success. The game’s launch-era multiplayer woes have also been smoothed out, too.

8) Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Image Courtesy of THQ Nordic

Price: $11.99 / $39.99

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is not the most famous remake in this remake-rich era, but it does a decent job in modernizing this cult classic. The new hoverboots and more intuitive controls mean destroying humans has never been this fast or this simple, making this title a mindless and cathartic joy. It is mostly too easy and a lot of the tacky, joke-laden dialogue drags, but it’s a decent interpretation of a relic from a bygone era.

Image COurtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $11.99 or $9.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Anger Foot is ridiculous, but that’s partially why it’s such a blast. This fast-paced first-person shooter lets players shoot a whole bestiary of weird Muppet-like freaks, but, as the title implies, the titular angry foot is the true star. Kicking is a core part of combat since players are constantly booting bad guys and doors, which also changes based on the type of shoes players bring into battle. They can yield different effects, from turning doors into explosive missiles to giving players the ability to slow down time. And while this raucous gameplay loop is more than enough, its hilarious writing and absolutely thumping soundtrack fit the tone of the game and round it all out.

6) Hitman World Of Assassination Part One – VR Edition

Image COurtesy of IO Interactive

Price: $13.99 / $39.99

Hitman 3 (or Hitman World of Assassination as it is now called) just hit its fifth anniversary and there’s never been a better time to jump in. Sneaking around its many dense environments, while snatching different disguises and ducking the opposition is an exhilarating experience every time because of the staggering sandbox IO Interactive has built. The array of tools, gadgets, and possible targets means Hitman doesn’t get old. The VR mode included here also brings a whole new dimension to the series and is the most immersive way to play. Just be warned that this specific bundle only includes the 2016 Hitman‘s levels, the PSVR2 mode, and the rotating seasonal events and Elusive Targets. The Hitman 2 and 3 campaigns are in the more expensive bundle that aren’t discounted in this sale, but players can upgrade inside the game to save some money.

5) Silent Hill 2 & Silent Hill f Standard Dual Pack

Image Courtesy of Konami

Price: $59.99 / $99.99

The Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f are two of the best horror games of the last few years, so it only makes sense to bundle them together. The Silent Hill 2 remake may be too long, but Bloober Team did an excellent job translating an all-timer and giving more depth to the original’s haunting story, an aspect that’s elevated by James Sunderland’s more grounded performance. And even though it has a new over-the-shoulder viewpoint, it’s still remarkably scary and doesn’t just repeat the same scares from the first game.

Silent Hill f breaks away from Silent Hill 2‘s grasp but is destined to become a classic all the same. f takes full advantage of its new setting and time period, as it tackles new topics in ways the previous entries weren’t able to. It handles its complex themes well, giving players plenty to interpret and chew on once they roll credits. Granted, players have to roll credits a few times for it all to fully come together, but it works out well because of how well the full picture slowly reveals itself. So while walking around the fog can be rather scary and intense, its staying power is going to come from its well-spun narrative.

4) F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Image COurtesy of Astrolabe Games

Price: $10.39 or $9.59 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $15.99

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch has a confusing name, but, thankfully, the game is solid enough to overcome that mouthful of a title. Forged in Shadow Torch is a straightforward search action platformer, but it nails the basics. Exploration is rewarding and combat is better than it seems, thanks to its array of simple-to-learn combos and the ability to quickly switch weapons. It is a little silly to see talking animals star in such a melodramatic game, but that doesn’t distract from Forged in Shadow Torch‘s best qualities.

3) Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

IMage Courtesy of Tainted Realms

Price: $31.49 / $44.99

Players are going to be waiting for some time for The Elder Scrolls 6 to come out, which is where alternatives like Tainted Avalon: The Fall of Avalon come into play. Avalon takes place in a fantasy world where players get plenty of agency over how the game plays out, a liberating aspect that gives players more unique playthroughs that are all their own. Combat is also one of its stronger pillars since attacks feel weighty and foes react convincingly when clubbed. So even though it doesn’t have the budget of a Bethesda Game Studios game, it still punches well into that weight class.

2) Cult of the Lamb

Image COurtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $9.99 / $24.99

Cult of the Lamb is initially shocking because it has cute animals doing horrific things, but, thankfully, it’s much more than fodder for memes. The management sim side is rewarding because it requires players to use their time and resources well in order to keep their followers happy. This more cerebral part of the game combines nicely with the roguelike hack-and-slash half that calls for players to use their reflexes in order to fell each boss. It’s not the deepest roguelike or management sim, but they combine well and are further boosted by the tone and charming art style. Developer Massive Monster released many free updates for the game that added even more content and also just put out the title’s first paid expansion, Woolhaven.

1) Moonlighter

Image Courtesy of 11 Bit STudios

Price: $1.99 or $0.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Similar to Cult of the Lamb, Moonlighter succeeds because of how its two halves work together. Players delve into the dungeons for one part of the day and have to then sell the goodies they find in their store during the other half of the day. So while reflexes and skill are require for dungeon raids, attentiveness and critically thinking about the game’s economy are crucial during the shop segments. Getting better loot means making more money, which also lets players venture further and snatch even better loot. It’s a rewarding loop that’s simple, yet excellently paced.

