The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Worried Following New Bethesda Game Studios Report

The Elder Scrolls 6 fans are worried following the latest report about Bethesda Game Studios and Starfield. It has been seven years since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 back in 2018. Suffice to say, it announced the long-awaited RPG way too early, as not only have seven years passed, but seven years without one single meaningful update. And much of that is because until 2023 it was laser focused on Starfield. Now, it has shifted its focus to The Elder Scrolls 6, but perhaps not as much of its focus as some fans thought.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently in production at Bethesda Game Studios, and no doubt the focus, Starfield appears to be not just taking up resources, but taking up resources longer than some fans thought it would.

To this end, a new report claims that Starfield is coming to PS5 in 2026 and that a second expansion is also releasing. The former probably does not suck up many development resources, but the latter sure does. Meanwhile, over on the TESVI Reddit page, some fans are concerned this not only means The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be a 2026 game — something that never seemed on the table to begin with — but it won’t resurface either as then it would take the spotlight away from the new Starfield expansion.

Now, a small team within Bethesda Game Studios has no doubt been allocated to continue the work on Starfield, and this decision was made a long time ago. In other words, the work being done on Starfield is no longer impacting the development of The Elder Scrolls 6 in new ways, but this could very well mean Starfield’s expansion and PS5 will be the marketing focus of Bethesda Game Studios next year, and The Elder Scrolls 6 will not resurface until 2027. And this would be bad news for RPG fans as it means waiting longer to see the game.

All of that said, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt, both the report but also the speculation it has created. In the meantime, for more gaming coverage — including all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 news, all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 speculation — click here.