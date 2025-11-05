Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Gets First Update Following Troubled Release

The first update for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has now gone live following the game’s troubled release. This past week, Legacy Kollection arrived across virtually all platforms but was quickly met with backlash from some players. Specifically, many found that the bundle of old-school Mortal Kombat games contained a host of bugs, most notably tied to input lag, online play, and CPU AI. These issues have been so bad for some that they’ve even gone on to request refunds from the digital platform on which they purchased Legacy Kollection. Now, developer Digital Eclipse has pushed out its first patch for the game, with the promise that more improvements will be coming soon.

Downloadable now on PC and PlayStation platforms, this initial update for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection comes with a handful of fixes. Digital Eclipse has specifically tried to resolve input lag struggles that have been seen on PS5 and PS4 consoles while also trying to improve certain audio errors. Certain games within the collection including Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3, and Mortal Kombat 4 have also received some specific tweaks that were only tied to these titles.

Moving forward, Digital Eclipse says that this same update should also come to Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms soon enough. Further down the road, an even larger update for Legacy Kollection is also in the works that will add private and public lobbies for online play. This feature will also be joined by more improvements to the base game as well.

For now, if you’d like to see everything that has been done with this new Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection update today, you can view the full patch notes below.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Patch Notes