5 Must‑Grab Deals in PlayStation’s February 2026 “PlayStation Indies” Sale

The PlayStation Store’s “PlayStation Indies” sale coincides with the “Critic’s Choice” sale. Both end on the same day, and the “Critic’s Choice” sale is also full of games from small teams. Many of those titles are also highly acclaimed. As such, it makes differentiating between these sales a bit useless since the titles aren’t always indicative of what the games the sales will cover. Regardless, this indies sale also has more than its share of quality games from small studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the five best deals in the PlayStation Store’s “PlayStation Indies” sale for February 2026. These discounts will be live until February 25th at 11:59 PM PT.

5) 1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Image COurtesy of iNK Stories

Price: $2.39 / $11.99

Iran right now in the real world is going through quite a bit of turmoil. And while 1979 Revolution: Black Friday takes place almost 50 years ago, there are plenty of stark parallels between both the game’s story and what’s going on in the news today. Black Friday uses real documents, settings, political struggles, and pictures to help augment the fictional parts of its narrative to great effect. So while it looks pretty dated and wonky at times, its ability to teach players about history is particularly effective and something more games should try to do, especially since those history lessons are often all too relevant years later.

4) As Dusk Falls

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game STudios

Price: $9.89 / $29.99

As Dusk Falls has a strong visual identity that makes it a joy to simply look at. These painterly images taken from real-life footage only move every few frames or so or on big actions, but it’s done well enough and allows the game to have more branches when compared to other more traditionally animated narrative adventure games. However, more importantly, As Dusk Falls has better writing than most of its peers. This tale of revenge and redemption takes some wild turns and allows for some heavy branching and, somehow, these forks are still satisfying. The performances are also a highlight and don’t rely on big names, making this one of the strongest entries in this genre.

3) White Shadows

Image COurtesy of Thunderful Publishing

Price: $1.99 or $0.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

White Shadow looks a lot like Inside or Limbo and is unashamedly is. It’s a cinematic platformer where black, white, and gray are the primary colors, so the comparisons are inescapable. And even though it can’t live up to those lofty, genre-defining titles, it still is a well-paced experience that doesn’t drag out for more than a couple hours. It’s got stunning vistas and pretty slick presentation, too, which is an important part of the genre.

2) The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition

Image Courtesy of PlayStack

Price: $14.99 / $29.99

The Case for the Golden Idol is a beloved detective game that’s somewhat in the vein of the highly celebrated Return of the Obra Dinn. And like that 2018 hit, players have to connect clues in order to solve a murder. Once enough have been collected, players have to fill in a Mad Libs-like puzzle that lists out how the victim met their grisly doom. Piercing all of this together is incredibly rewarding and naturally discourages trial-and-error thinking and encourages critical engagement with the clues at hand. The Complete Edition also comes with two extra expansions that contain a few more cases to solve.

1) Cursed to Golf

Image Courtesy of Thunderful publishing

Price: $1.99 or $0.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Cursed to Golf is a golfing roguelike, and those two genres blend better than they should. Lining up shots, picking up various wacky modifiers that change the game, using consumables at the perfect time, and nailing a crucial putt are all nerve-wracking and all of it takes time to master. Chuhai Labs even patched the game a bit after launch to add in perks, a better practice mode, a more hardcore mode, and some adjustments to the camera that make teeing off a little more accurate. The satisfying golf gameplay makes the game quite a ride, but the absolutely stunning soundtrack elevates everything and heightens the energy, particularly during the tough boss fights.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!