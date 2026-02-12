Jurassic Park Games Bundle Is Only $6 and About to Be Delisted

Licensed games getting delisted is basically an inevitability. It’s often just a matter of time. And for the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, that time is less than three years. This bundle of seven retro games from the seminal film series is being pulled off digital storefronts in the very near future across all platforms. However, there are ways to get this title on the cheap before Limited Run Games yanks it for good.

As noted on a post on its Steam listing, the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will be pulled from all digital storefronts across PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 31st, 2026. Even though that is less than two months away, Limited Run said it wanted to be “as open and transparent as possible” and “provide plenty of notice for changes like this.” Anyone who owns it digitally on any platform will still be able to download it after it gets pulled, as is often the case in these situations.

The game is currently $29.99 on Switch, PC, and Xbox, so those looking for a solid deal on those platforms will have to cross their fingers and hope the price gets slashed in the next 48 or so days. However, those on PlayStation are in luck. The game is currently only $5.99 on both PS4 and PS5 and will be discounted until February 25th at 11:59 PM PT.

There are two caveats, though. This deal is only for PlayStation Plus subscribers and the PS4 and PS5 versions are not bundled together. The latter might not be a big deal to some, but it is worth noting for those who want a certain version and others who were hoping to double up on the trophies.

According to retailer VGP, physical copies have been discontinued, but there are still copies floating around. But, as is often the case with these limited prints of smaller titles, it is more expensive than the digital version.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection came out in November 2023 and was widely derided, earning an average score of 48. Many lambasted the collection for lacking in extra features and the games themselves being clunky. The rewind feature meant to mitigate some of this jank was initially quite stingy until it was patched to allow players to rewind even further.

It includes seven old school Jurassic Park games. These titles are:

Jurassic Park (NES)

Jurassic Park (Game Boy)

Jurassic Park (SNES)

Jurassic Park (Sega Genesis)

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (SNES)

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (Game Boy)

Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Sega Genesis)

All seven came out from 1993 and 1995, showing the fervor for this franchise during that era. And, being a product of that time, these games are all either top-down adventures or side-scrolling platformers. Along with the aforementioned rewind feature, it also supports save states, a music player, filters, borders, and in-game maps.

This is not the first Jurassic Park game to be listed (and likely won’t be the last). Telltale Games’ Jurassic Park: The Game was released in fall 2011 and pulled in fall 2018.

