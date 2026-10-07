The Blood of Dawnwalker Gets Its First Sale Since Release

Released at the start of September, Bandai Namco’s The Blood of Dawnwalker quickly earned plenty of critical praise and a passionate fan following. Now, just a month after the action role-playing game’s successful launch, it’s receiving its first significant price reduction.

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As part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, The Blood of Dawnwalker‘s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are 15% off, bringing the game – which typically sells for $69.99 – down to $59.49. While that might not sound like a massive savings, it is a solid deal given the game’s popularity, as well as the fact it’s only been available for just over a month.

Even better, the title’s Day 1 Edition is available for that same discounted price. So while you’re welcome to scoop up the standard version for Sony or Microsoft’s platforms, you can get a bit more bang for your buck with the launch day collector-aimed bundle, which also includes steelbook packaging and a physical world map.

Courtesy of Rebel Wolves

Regardless of which version you secure, you can look forward to diving into what many players are calling a game-of-the-year contender. Developed by Polish gamemaker Rebel Wolves – whose studio consists of key members from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s team – The Blood of Dawnwalker earned a 5/5 review score from ComicBook, and it currently holds an 83% aggregate on Metacritic.

For the uninitiated, the game is an open-world dark fantasy action-adventure that puts players behind the fangs of a half human/half vampire protagonist. The gothic-inspired title has received lots of positive feedback for its combat, storytelling, world-building, characters, and freeform, choice-driven campaign progression, but its best feature, arguably, is its unique 30-day time limit.

The latter essentially gives you just one in-game month to save your abducted family from an evil vampire lord. The clever mechanic – which allows for a ton of choice in how you actually attempt to tackle that single, primary objective – has been embraced by the game’s biggest fans, but it’s also left others feeling too pressured.

The somewhat divisive feature has not stood in the way of The Blood of Dawnwalker‘s success, however, as Rebel Wolves’ debut has not only sold north of one million copies, but its success has already generated chatter over what the future may hold for the potential franchise. In fact, in one recent interview, its creators questioned whether or not the innovative time limit would return in a possible sequel.

Those curious if they can beat the clock and rescue their family before they have their jugulars drained will want to grab the game soon, as Amazon’s Big Prime Deal Days sale only runs through October 7th.

Of course, if sun-resistant bloodsuckers aren’t your thing, there’s also plenty of other great gaming deals on recent titles, including acclaimed real-time strategy entry Star Wars Zero Company and brick-busting blast Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which are currently $47.97 and $59.00, respectively.