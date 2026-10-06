Uncharted Star Reveals If He’d Return to the Series in the Midst of Uncharted 5 Rumors

Low-stakes remaster notwithstanding, Uncharted has been dormant in the video game space for nine years, and Nathan Drake hasn’t been the star of one of those games in just over a decade. But that kind of distance doesn’t mean famed Drake voice actor Nolan North is done with the character. In fact, he recently said he would be willing to come back to the series.

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As spotted by various outlets including Video Games Chronicle, North spoke at the Emergy esports competition in Puerto Rico that ran right at the end of August. Despite taking place over a month ago, the interview gained steam in the following weeks. North, during a Q&A session, was asked about returning to Uncharted at around 22:30 into the video and didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“110%. Absolutely,” said the Deadpool voice actor. “I think it would be one of the biggest games ever if they decided to do it. It just depends if Sony wants to make money. I absolutely would [come back].”

He continued, explaining how much the role meant to him.

“I try to stay in shape just in case,” said North. “It was 10 years of work with good friends, good people, and a great developer. I can’t see a scenario where I say no. I love what I do, and that was such a pivotal role. And the idea of actually doing another one and coming back to Puerto Rico, Tulsa, or those places and people going, ‘They finally did it!’ I always keep out hope. I haven’t heard anything, but it is a business. And could you imagine if they [announced another Uncharted]? It would be the biggest announcement in gaming. And I don’t think that’s hyperbole. I think that’s true. To bring back a storied franchise like that… You just don’t want to make a Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, because that was kind of [does a thumbs down gesture].”

Nolan North Has Publicly Gone Back and Forth on the Idea of Another Uncharted

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These statements have resurfaced in the context of rumors and reports surrounding another Uncharted. According to MP1st and various leakers like NateTheHate, Naughty Dog is working on another Uncharted game, and Shaun Escayg will be directing said title. Escayg, despite a leave to be the creative director on Marvel’s Avengers, has played key roles in many Naughty Dog games including Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, The Last of Us, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Escayg himself also sparked some of these rumors, as he posted a picture of a cannon and called it “research.” Given the series’ love for old items like cannons, it was easy for some to make the logical leap.

The scuttlebutt noted Drake would be a part of this unannounced game, but it wasn’t clear on what role he would play. It said he could be the main hero, but there was also a chance he would be a side character or merely have a cameo.

North has publicly gone back and forth on his desire to return. In 2019, he said he was fine with the series going away, but then expressed interest in continuing the role just a year later. Studio head Neil Druckmann has also flipped his stance a few times.

Would you want to see Nolan North star in another Uncharted? Or should Naughty Dog explore fresh characters? Let us know in the comments.