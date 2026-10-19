New Cyberpunk 2077 Sale Brings the Ultimate Edition to Its Lowest Price Ever

A new sale for Cyberpunk 2077 has brought the Ultimate Edition of the game to its lowest price ever. With the arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2023, CD Projekt Red released an Ultimate Edition of its first-person RPG that included all of the game’s content in a single package. Since then, this has been the definitive version of Cyberpunk 2077 to buy for those who haven’t yet picked up the title. And while countless millions have since bought Cyberpunk 2077 for themselves, a new offer may be too good to pass up for those who have remained on the fence.

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As of this week, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition has seen its value cut all the way down to $27.99. This represents a discount of over $40, as the game normally retails for $69.99. The deal, which is set to last until November 3rd, represents the lowest amount that the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 has ever sold for, making this the most notable discount in the game’s history.

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The downside with this deal is that it doesn’t apply to all versions of Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, the sale is only live on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch 2 edition of the game. As a result, those on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms can’t get Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for the same low price.

While this might be a disappointment, it’s still impressive that Cyberpunk 2077 is this cheap on Switch 2 to begin with. The Switch 2 version of the game is technically the newest one that has been released, as it just launched in tandem with the new Nintendo hardware last year. As such, for its price to have been cut by this much is quite impressive given that the Ultimate Edition has never been as low on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam.

Fortunately, for those looking to pick up Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on other platforms, similar offers are currently ongoing. The Ultimate Edition on Steam is now down to $33.10, while the Xbox Store is only a bit more costly at $31.99. A similar sale has yet to kick in on the PS Store, but it likely will in the days to come.

As for the reason behind these sales, it almost certainly has to do with the arrival of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 this week. The new release in the hugely popular anime series is driving greater interest in Cyberpunk as a whole, which has prompted CDPR to discount the game to take advantage. So if you end up watching Edgerunners 2 for yourself and want to snag the Ultimate Edition, now would definitely be the best time to do so.