Walmart Early Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Big on PS5, AirPods, and LEGO Sets

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but many retailers are launching the deals earlier and earlier so smart shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping. Walmart launched the first of three waves of its sales on November 12, and there are major savings on everything from PlayStation 5 consoles to iPads.

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This first round of deals runs from November 12 to 15, and the second round runs from November 23 to 29. The third round, which is for Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, runs from November 30 through December 2. Walmart+ members get 24-hour early access to all sales, and the membership also includes free shipping, gas savings, a free membership to Paramount+ or Peacock, and more.

We’ll break out the best deals by section below, including a list of the best deals we’re seeing across the event. Happy shopping!

Best Walmart Early Black Friday Deals

Walmart is offering an overwhelming amount of deals to choose from, but some of the best ones are on tech and home. Snag a pair of Apple AirPods 4s for $74.97, or if you need a budget option, you can grab the JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds for just $9.88.

If you don’t have a PS5 yet, we also recommend the PS5 Slim Digital Console bundle with the Red DualSense controller and accessories, which is $699.99. If you want a TV and don’t need a large screen, the Onn 32-inch Class 720p HD Smart TV is $47.97, which is an amazing price for a TV. If you want a larger screen, the Hisense 75-inch Class H5R1 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV should fit the bill and is very affordable at $328 (was $668).

There are also good home deals to be had, with the standout being the discounts on Dyson cordless vacuums. As a cat owner, this is a product I cannot imagine living without. Many models are on sale, but the restored V10 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best deals for pet owners at $199.99. If you want to spend more to get more bells and whistles, the V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum is also a steal at $429.99, saving you $300 off the MSRP.

Best Walmart Early Black Friday Tech Deals

There are some terrific opportunities for holiday gifts here, from Apple AirPods for less than $100 to a 32-inch Smart TV for less than $50. PC gamers will be happy to see that monitors, headphones, and mechanical keyboards are included in the sale.

Best Walmart Early Black Friday LEGO Deals

There are a lot of good LEGO deals in Walmart’s sale, but the standouts are the Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball, which is on sale for $159.95 (was $199.99), and Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, which is $136.99 (was $169.99). The latter set is out of stock on LEGO.com right now, and while it will come back eventually, you may as well score it at a discount now.

Best Walmart Early Black Friday Video Game Deals

While Walmart has some video game deals, the really big discounts are on hardware and accessories. If you’ve ever been curious about the PlayStation Portal, it’s on sale for $294.99 with a generous accessory bundle, saving you $35. I highly recommend Absolum if you like beat-em-ups, roguelikes, or (ideally) both, and you can grab it discounted for both PS5 and Nintendo Switch for $29.99 (was $36.99).