One of the Best First-Person Shooter Trilogies Is Only $5.99 for All 3 Games

Since the genre was debuted back in the early 1970s, first-person shooters have been one of the biggest genres in gaming. Over half a century later, this has not changed. Fans of the classic genre now have an opportunity to secure three games within it — one of the great first-person shooter trilogies — for just $6. This means pay $2 per game. And this offer is available to both PS4 and PS5 users via the PlayStation Store and Xbox One and Xbox Series X users via the Microsoft Store. That said, these deals are only available until January 8. After this, the 90% discount will expire, and the trilogy will return to its normal $60 asking price.

More specifically, until January 8, all of those on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X can buy the Metro Saga Bundle for $5.99. This bundle includes Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus Gold Edition. This is the entire trilogy, but doesn’t include the 2024 VR spin-off, Metro Awakening. Meanwhile, there is a new installment in the works, though still no word of when it will release.

One of the Best Post-Apocalyptic Shooter Series

The Metro series is a post-apocalyptic series that began life as a book series in 2005. It was then adapted into a video game series in 2010 via Metro 2033, which released to an 81 on Metacritic. This was followed by Metro Last Light in 2033, which earned an 82 on Metacritic. That said, the versions included in this bundle are the “Redux” remasters released in 2014. In 2019, series developer 4A Games and series publisher Deep SIlver released the latest mainline installment, Metro Exodus, the most popular game in the series yet, which also earned an 82 on Metacritic.

A Lowest Price Ever

This is the lowest price ever for this bundle, and it will probably never be topped because Deep Silver rarely discounts its games beyond 90%. Meanwhile, none of the games are included with Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, so there is no way to get them for cheaper. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that it’s not the base version of Metro Exodus included, but the Gold Edition, which comes with both story expansions: The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story.

