EA Discounts Its Best Game Ever By $54 for Limited Time

EA, aka Electronic Arts, has discounted its best game ever by $54 for a limited time. This means, rather than pay $60 for the game, you are paying $6. The deal is actually for a collection of three games, though, so you are technically paying $2 for each game, and one of these games is one of the very best games ever made. That said, the deals facilitating this massive discount are set to expire soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, Walmart, and GameStop are all running the deal. The latter two are for physical copies, but are limited to Xbox One and Xbox Series X. If you want to take advantage of the deal on PC, PS4, or PS5, you will have to settle for a digital copy on Steam and the PlayStation Store, respectively. Meanwhile, digital Xbox copies are available via the Xbox Store. Whatever platform and storefront you choose, they all have the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $6. This collection includes the entire BioWare RPG trilogy, but does not include the fourth and separate game, Mass Effect Andromeda. Andromeda is nowhere near the same quality level as the trilogy that predates it, though, so this isn’t an issue.

One of the Best Video Games of All Time

The whole Mass Effect trilogy is incredible, but the second game sticks out as particularly special. And this is evident by its 96 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the highest-rated video games ever released. More than this, the Legendary Edition doesn’t just include the base games, but all of the DLC, and it’s all been remastered.

As noted, Mass Effect Andromeda is not included in the collection, but it is also on sale. To this end, it has also been discounted by 90% to $3.99 on the Xbox Store. Meanwhile, the same deal is also available on Steam.

A Good Time to Play the Best RPG Trilogy

It has been nine years since the last release in the Mass Effect series, but BioWare is actively in production on a new installment, and this new game is set to connect to the trilogy in a major way. Whether BioWare will deliver remains to be seen, but if it does, you don’t want to be in a position where you have to cram three large RPGs in a short period of time in order to play the new one. More than this, there is a good chance that as the next game gets closer, anticipation and hype build, which means less frequent sales for games in the series.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.