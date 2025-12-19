One of the Biggest Co-Op Shooters Ever is Only $1 in New Sale

One of the biggest co-op shooters in video game history is now selling for less than $1 thanks to a new sale. During the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, co-op became incredibly common, especially when it came to shooters. Titles like Left 4 Dead, Gears of War 2, Borderlands, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 all had prominent co-op elements and helped establish this style of play as one of the biggest at the time. Now, one of the most influential and iconic co-op shooters of this era has been substantially marked down as part of a promo that will run through the start of the new year.

As part of the Steam Winter Sale, Starbreeze’s Payday 2 has been substantially discounted. Originally released in 2013, Payday 2 allowed players to team up with one another to pull off heists as a group of bank robbers. Over the course of its lifespan, Payday 2 would become hugely popular and sell tens of millions of copies. In fact, even though Starbreeze would go on to later release Payday 3, it is Payday 2 that remains the more popular entry. Even in 2025, the game is still receiving new updates to extend its life further and keep players coming back.

Now, if you’ve somehow never played Payday 2, or you’re merely looking to get back into it, then this new promotion on Steam shouldn’t be missed. From now until January 5th, Payday 2 is selling for a mere $0.99. This represents a 90% discount off its usual price of $10. Although Payday 2 at its full retail value nowadays is pretty cheap, it’s hard to pass up a discount this steep for a game that is so good.

If you aren’t familiar with Payday 2 and would like to learn more, you can get a look at an official trailer from the game alongside its description below.

Payday 2

Synopsis: “Payday 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter that once again lets gamers don the masks of the original Payday crew – Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains – as they descend on Washington DC for an epic crime spree.

Up to four friends co-operate on the hits, and as the crew progresses the jobs become bigger, better and more rewarding. Along with earning more money and becoming a legendary criminal comes a character customization and crafting system that lets crews build and customize their own guns and gear.”