Payday 2 Announces New Updates Despite Previously Discontinuing Support

Payday 2 lives! The Payday franchise kicked off in the late 2000s on PS3 and PC. Loosely inspired by the bank heist from the beginning of The Dark Knight and Michael Mann’s Heat, the team at Overkill made a game known as Payday: The Heist. A group of 4 bank robbers battled police and tried to control crowds while securing lucrative sums of money in nefarious ways. The game was a success and only got bigger with its subsequent and much larger sequel, Payday 2. The game was a massive hit, leading to a decade of updates, console ports, and tons of DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, all of the Payday 2 love stopped when Payday 3 was released. Unfortunately for Starbreeze Studios (and fans), people didn’t really vibe with Payday 3. As of writing, the game’s peak player count within the last 24 hours was less than 600 players. For a game that came out just a couple of years ago and was a sequel to a beloved co-op game, that’s extremely rough. To pour more salt in that wound, Payday 2 has remained very popular as the game had 27,421 players during its 24 hour peak. Needless to say, people still love Payday 2, even though the game stopped receiving updates a while ago.

However, the vocal support for Payday 2 has caused the developers to reconsider its approach. The team behind the franchise is partnering with a team known as Sidetrack Games to release new updates and general game fixes. These are expected to be quality of life updates, so don’t expect anything too grand unless something gets announced later down the line. However, that is still great as it ensures the game will continue to be supported and made better.

We've partnered with Sidetrack Games to support PD 2 on PC! They have roots in the modding community, and we have trust they'll bring the game back to life!



Starting Oct. 23 the first update will come out, and they'll be focusing on QoL updates to start: https://t.co/JjEpneo71b pic.twitter.com/USU6I0lU2H — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) October 21, 2025

The team is already very familiar with Payday 2‘s engine, as Sidetrack worked on another game known as Raid: World War II, which used the same engine, Diesel Engine 2.0. Sidetrack’s first update for Payday 2 will release tomorrow, October 23rd and “is focused on the stability of the game and improving the overall player experience.” The team at Starbreeze will remain focused on Payday 3 while Sidetrack will keep Payday 2 alive and thriving.

Ultimately, it’s great to see a legacy title still being supported, even if another, newer game is probably where the publisher wants the focus to be. Either way, it’s awesome for fans and will hopefully be a fruitful partnership.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!