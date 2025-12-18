10 Best Deals in the 2025 Steam Winter Sale

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us. And sure, I could be talking about the winter holiday season, but we all know the real highlight of December is the Steam Winter Sale. This is one of the biggest Steam sales of the year, offering a ton of deep discounts on all manner of PC games from cozy idlers to big RPGs. And in 2025, budgets are thin, which makes this one of the best opportunities to actually grab those games you’ve been eyeing all year.

The 2025 Steam Winter Sale runs from December 18th, 2025 until January 5th, 2026 at 1 PM ET. That gives us all a few weeks to decide which games we absolutely must have in our Steam library for the year ahead. With so many deals to sort through, I’m here to help make sure you don’t miss some of the best discounts on offer in this year’s sale. As always, our list takes into account the quality of the game and the size of the discount to offer up the 10 very best deals in the 2025 Steam Winter Sale.

10) Cast n Chill

Image courtesy of Wombat Brawler

Price: $11.24 / $14.99 (25% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Not since the reign of Bongo Cat have I seen an idle game so consistently ranked on the trending Steam charts. This idle game offers relaxing music and pixel graphics as you catch fish, and it has an Overwhelmingly Positive Rating on Steam.

At just 25% off, this isn’t one of the biggest bargains for the Steam Winter Sale. However, given the game’s high rating and the fact that it just released in June, it’s still a pretty good deal if you like an idle game.

9) Sea of Stars

Image courtesy of Sabotage Studio

Price: $20.99 / $24.99 (40% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you love JRPGs, story-rich games, and/or pixel graphics, Sea of Stars is a must-play. This game is inspired by classics like Final Fantasy and has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam. It features story-based, strategic combat, exploration, and rich storytelling, and you can enjoy it alone or in co-op.

During the 2025 Steam Winter Sale, Sea of Stars is hitting its lowest-ever price at 40% off now until January 5th. So if you’ve been considering this one, this is likely the best price you’re going to see for a while.

8) Cult of the Lamb

Image courtesy of Massive Monster and devolver digital

Price: $12.49 / $24.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Many of my fellow cozy gamers have no doubt heard of Cult of the Lamb. But you may not know the game is gearing up to release its next major DLC in January. So if you’ve yet to experience this creepy yet cozy base-building roguelike, now just might be a good time to dive in. With an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, Cult of the Lamb has inspired a cult following outside of the game as well as within it.

During the Steam Winter Sale, Cult of the Lamb is 50% off, matching its best-ever price. You can also grab the game and pre-purchase the upcoming Woolhaven DLC in a discount bundle for 30% off, or grab any of the game’s DLC at a discount as well.

7) The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Image courtesy of Free Range Games and North Beach Games

Price: $14.99 / $29.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

This recent Lord of the Rings game may be a bit niche, but it’s still pretty solid. It’s a survival crafting game where you play as a Dwarf working to reclaim Moria. There’s mining, building, and combat, with solo play or co-op for up to 8 players. It has a Very Positive rating on Steam and just recently put out a major update and new DLC.

At 50% off on Steam, Return to Moria is close to its record-low price during the Steam Winter Sale. And with an influx of new content to enjoy, it’s a good time to grab this one if you’ve been considering it.

6) Bloomtown: A Different Story

Image courtesy of Lazy Bear Games, Different Sense Games, and Twin Sails Interactive

Price: $12.49 / $24.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

The soundtrack for this game has been living rent-free in my head for over a year, and for good reason. Bloomtown: A Different Story has a killer soundtrack and solid gameplay to go with it, as its Very Positive rating attests. The party-based RPG is a unique, Stranger Things-esque game with deceptively cute pixel art. You’ll solve mysteries, battle demons, and occasionally plant a few crops.

Bloomtown: A Different Story is 50% off on Steam until January 5th. That matches its best-ever price, and I can personally attest to many hours of fun and challenging gameplay from this one. If you like a turn-based RPG and games that dare to do something different, it’s a good one to pick up.

5) Nine Sols

Image courtesy of RedCandle Games

Price: $17.99 / $29.99 (40% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you enjoyed Hollow Knight: Silksong and/or Hades 2 this year, Nine Sols should be on your list. This indie platformer delivers Souls-like, Metroidvania gameplay with stunning 2D art. With an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, Nine Sols really deserves more clout than it’s gotten.

During the Steam Winter Sale, Nine Sols is 40% off, making it less than $20. So, if you’re looking for a new challenging platformer to enjoy, this is a good time to grab one of the best ones around.

4) Deep Rock Galactic

Image courtesy of Ghost Ship Games and Coffee Stain Publishing

Price: $8.99 / $29.99 (70% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

Deep Rock Galactic is a wildly popular co-op FPS with an irreverent sense of humor. It first released in 2020, earning an Overwhelmingly Positive Rating and a dedicated fanbase to this day. The game combines co-op chaos with mining adventures full of items you can destroy while fighting back alien hordes. And it continues to get regular updates with new content to keep things fresh.

Until January 5th, Deep Rock Galactic is a solid 70% off, matching its lowest recorded price on Steam. If you or that friend you’ve been bothering to play co-op with you don’t yet have a copy, now is a good time to grab Deep Rock Galactic for less.

3) Monster Hunter Wilds

image Courtesy of Capcom

Price: $38.49 / $69.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Unsupported

The latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise was undoubtedly one of the biggest games of 2025. Its reviews on PC remain a bit more mixed due to some performance issues on certain rigs. But overall, fans are enjoying the open-world action game, which still gets regular content updates.

Given that Monster Hunter Wilds came out earlier this year, its current 45% discount on Steam is pretty impressive. It’s also the game’s lowest recorded price on the platform, so if you’ve been waiting for a reason to hit “add to cart,” this might be it.

2) Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy Bundle

Screenshot by ComicBook

Price: $7.19 / $71.98 (90% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

I just played the Switch 2 port of Tomb Raider this year, and I have to say, these games hold up nicely. The Definitive Editions of the entire Survivor Trilogy are currently on sale on Steam, so you can experience the beginning of Lara’s story for an excellent price. That’s especially true if you grab all 3.

Right now, Tomb Raider: Game of the Year, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are each 90% off on Steam. With the added 20% bundle discount, that makes the entire trio just $7.19 during the Steam Winter Sale. And speaking from experience, the first game will leave you ready to jump into the next, so you might want to snag ’em all for less while you can.

1) Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

Price: $4.79 / $59.99 (92% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

One of the more surprising announcements at The Game Awards this year was the return of the Ace Combat series. While we’re waiting on Ace Combat 8, many fans have been returning to Ace Combat 7. The 2019 entry in the popular flight simulator has a Very Positive rating on Steam, so it’s worth checking out if you’ve yet to have the pleasure.

During the 2025 Steam Winter Sale, Ace Combat 7 is a staggering 92% off, bringing it to its lowest-ever price at under $5. If you’re curious about the series with the new game being announced, it’s a good time to check it out.

What games are you grabbing during the 2025 Steam Winter Sale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!