32 Years Ago, Capcom Released an Incredible Beat ‘Em Up Based On an Iconic Series (And I’m Sad It Never Got a Sequel)

There are few gaming developers as celebrated as Capcom, who are responsible for influential series that have defined genres. The beat-em-up genre in particular is one that Capcom is incredibly familiar with, creating prominent titles like Final Fight and Captain Commando in the earliest days of arcades. Before Capcom starting growing even more with series like Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, or Monster Hunter, one underrated arcade title pushed the beat-em-up genre to its limits, creating an influential project that still has an impact on newer releases today.

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Dynamic and grounded character action were two of the biggest selling points behind a beat-em-up back in arcades, with co-op elements being a big point of appeal as well. Players have always praised the best beat-em-ups for their ability to have diverse rosters who approach fighting differently, taking on waves of enemies with unique skills that feel fun to experiment with alongside equally distinct allies. There have been tons of quality beat-em-ups over the years, but one manages to find a balance between solid gameplay and authentic licensing between well-known properties.

Alien vs Predator Released In October 1994 As Capcom’s Strongest Beat-Em-Up Of All Time

Only three years after the release of Street Fighter 2, Capcom got the licensing to release Alien vs. Predator, an arcade beat-em-up featuring the species from both sci-fi horror franchises. Long before the 2004 movie of the same name, this was actually the first time the Alien Xenomorphs and Predator Yautja were seen on screen together, after some crossover comics created the idea that the two species existed within a shared universe. Many aspects of Alien vs. Predator were influence by comics, from its visuals to its lore for characters, including the warrior culture of the Yautja that movies like 2025’s Predator: Badlands would explore.

This game was a highly polished beat-em-up experience, where players chose human characters or warrior Yautja to team up against Xenomorph threats spreading across the fictional California landscape of San Drad. Much like Metal Slug or other bombastic side scrollers, players could blast through Aliens using arsenals of sci-fi and modern weaponry, with melee weapons also being collected to take down Xenomorphs left and right. Among the playable characters you could embody, up to four players could choose between these figures:

Major Dutch Schaefer – Loosely based on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character from the original Predator movie. Human cyborg with a robotic arm that has a gun mounted to it. Uses powerful and slow attacks for big damage, including a variety of wrestling moves.

– Loosely based on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character from the original Predator movie. Human cyborg with a robotic arm that has a gun mounted to it. Uses powerful and slow attacks for big damage, including a variety of wrestling moves. Lieutenant Linn Kurosawa – Human cyborg woman who uses a handgun and katana as her primary weapons. Has faster attacks and mobility, existing as an inspiration for ninja archetypes in other Capcom games, like Street Fighter 3‘s Ibuki.

– Human cyborg woman who uses a handgun and katana as her primary weapons. Has faster attacks and mobility, existing as an inspiration for ninja archetypes in other Capcom games, like Street Fighter 3‘s Ibuki. Predator Warrior – Yautja character with a balanced play style, uses Predator hunting tools from the first Predator movie, such as a mounted shoulder cannon.

– Yautja character with a balanced play style, uses Predator hunting tools from the first Predator movie, such as a mounted shoulder cannon. Predator Hunter – Yautja character resembling the Hunter Predator from Predator 2, with more aerial mobility than the other Predator. Longer attack range and greater attack power, but more of a glass cannon.

The variety in play styles present in Alien vs. Predator were atypical for most beat-em-ups, at least to the degree in which this arcade title made its roster. Despite this individuality, players approached the game in a similar way, using a combination of melee attacks and ranged attacks with limited ammunition as their primary ways of fighting. Managing resources and picking up new tools across stages was the key to victory here, especially against huge enemy waves and intimidating bosses that consumed quarters easily in arcades.

Final Fight Likely Had Lasting Impact Due To It Being An Original IP Rather Than Something Licensed

Alien vs. Predator released to tons of player acclaim, with some fans still putting it among the best games in the beat-em-up genre or Capcom’s library in general. Unfortunately, the game hasn’t gotten a sequel of any kind, instead being relegated to re-releases or modern console ports rather than anything that follows up on its premise. This is likely due to the complex nature of copyright between the Alien and Predator franchises, which have difficult licensing laws to get around now compared to back in the 90’s. Compared to Capcom original series like Final Fight, which had multiple sequels, Alien vs. Predator was left alone.

Even newer bundles for Capcom’s older beat-em-ups don’t include Alien vs. Predator for likely the same reason, with 2018’s Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle being a prime example. This collection has the original Final Fight, as well as Captain Commando, The King of Dragons, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and Battle Circuit. Meanwhile, even Marvel vs Capcom bundles include Capcom’s The Punisher beat-em-up game, with modern improvements and quality-of-life added to it years later. By comparison, Alien vs. Predator has zero big enhancements from its transitions to the modern era, mainly existing where it began — in arcades that still have its cabinet.

Current Beat-Em-Up Success Stories Could Bring Alien vs Predator Back In Some Way

One of the most unsung parts of Alien vs. Predator was how influential it was to character-driven beat-em-ups long after its arcade release. The current revival of the genre can largely be attributed to the nostalgia behind games like Alien vs. Predator, and how it created a stylized, comic-book adjacent aesthetic synonymous with bombastic entries to the genre. Titles like Marvel Cosmic Invasion and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge likely couldn’t exist without Alien vs. Predator inspirations, even if the Capcom game wasn’t nearly as grounded as something like the Streets of Rage series.

Other games like River City Girls can attribute some of its visual presentation to the groundwork Capcom started a little over 30 years ago. Deeper combat systems and resource management expressed in dynamic character-specific action is what Capcom does best, as something you can see easily in other series like Street Fighter or Devil May Cry. Perhaps with the modern beat-em-up renaissance well under way in 2026, Alien vs. Predator will make a comeback rather than collect dust in Capcom’s extensive gaming catalog.

What is your favorite forgotten Capcom arcade game? Leave a comment below and let us know!