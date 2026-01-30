5 Best Beat-Em-Ups From the Past 10 Years, Ranked

Foundational genres in gaming always include beat-em-ups, where one or more players can fight wave after wave of tough enemies. Classics like Alien vs. Predator or Double Dragon are endlessly replayable, but somewhat dated by today’s standards. Thankfully, a recent revival of beat-em-ups over the last decade has produced some excellent titles, including some that stand above even classics from the arcade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An honorable mention of “modern” beat-em-ups should go to Marvel’s Cosmic Invasion, which released toward the end of 2025. This game features multiple classic Marvel Comics characters fighting Annihilus and his forces from the Negative Zone, among other recognizable enemies. With robust gameplay and dynamic abilities for each character, this game shines in four player co-op, marking another great evolution for the beat-em-up genre.

5. Absolum (2025)

Image courtesy of Dometu, Guard Crush Games, and Supamonks

The most recent example of an incredible beat-em-up is Absolum, a one to two player game that pushes the genre to its limits. This game has you fight waves of progressive enemies, but in a roguelike format within a fantasy world. The combat action of this title is both deep and engaging, with every selectable character having unique skills that can progress in strength between runs. The ability to “upgrade” your character through roguelike systems in Absolum adds great replayability, an aspect some beat-em-ups lack.

What helps Absolum stand out even more is how complete its world feels at every stage. Each area you travel through has hidden secrets that reward exploration, almost feeling like a larger fantasy setting from an action-adventure title rather than a beat-em-up. The immersive sense of adventure here is coupled with an unforgettable soundtrack, crafting a one-of-a-kind journey with gorgeous art and animation at every step.

4. River City Girls 2 (2022)

Courtesy of Way Forward

2D pixel art has made a comeback in many games, with River City Girls 2 using it almost like addicting nostalgia for its beat-em-up levels. This title feels like a classic arcade game, with levels across city streets as you embody fierce girls taking on the punks who want to keep them down. The combat of River City Girls 2 has tons of layers, emphasizing cooperation with you and your friends to hit ridiculous combos on anyone who stands in your way.

Almost like an inverse of Double Dragon in some ways, this game has plenty of modern sensibilities that help it stand out. Six unique characters, including two new ones for the sequel, give you tons of combat variety. At the same time, store upgrades allow each of your brawlers to gain new effects and skills to their normal attacks, increasing the ways you can take down enemies. With fully functional online play and four player local co-op, your friends can link up and find ever-changing ways to turn overwhelming odds to your advantage.

3. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (2022)

Few beat-em-ups are as iconic as TMNT: Turtles in Time, yet TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge comes pretty close. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles just fit perfectly into a beat-em-up, using their martial arts skills to beat up wave after wave of Foot Clan ninjas. Invoking the original 1987 designs for classic characters, the pixel art of Shredder’s Revenge is amazing throughout all sections of its surprisingly lengthy story. With DLC adding even more content, this beat-em-up has perhaps the most levels out of any modern interpretation of the genre.

One of the reasons this game is so celebrated is the sheer variety in its characters. On top of the classic team of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, you can play as Casey Jones, April, Mondo Gecko, Mona Lisa, and newcomers Usagi and Karai with all DLC additions installed. This game supports up to six players on the screen at once, creating chaotic fights as everyone uses their special abilities and combat styles. Survival mode lets you enjoy this game endlessly too, putting almost zero restrictions on the fun you and your friends can have.

2. Streets Of Rage 4 (2020)

The Streets of Rage series is legendary among beat-em-ups, so it’s no surprise that its revival would stand tall as a pinnacle staple in the genre. The hand-drawn visuals in this game are masterful, displaying a wide array of fantastic powers exclusive to different characters you can play as. The music of this game is head and shoulders above other beat-em-ups too, with electronic dance tracks that invoke the original trilogy that inspired a facet of music many years ago. Everything about Streets of Rage 4 builds on what came before it, polishing it for modern audiences.

Classic character return with enhanced abilities and powers, deepening their combat for intricate beat-em-up styles. Learning combos in Streets of Rage 4 takes time and effort, calling back to older titles in the genre that punished you for mindless button mashing. Up to four players can join up together to face various challenges, or even fight each other in Battle Mode. With a Boss Rush testing your limits too, this beat-em-up is challenging, but incredibly rewarding to play if you figure out its nuances.

1. Sifu (2023)

Describing Sifu as a beat-em-up almost devalues the game itself, as it takes the genre beyond its pinnacle into a realm of something entirely new. Sifu is a lesson in martial arts mastery, demanding precision, discipline, and patience in combat to truly overcome everything it throws at you. The only 3D beat-em-up on this list, this game has you play as someone on a journey for revenge, using kung-fu techniques and environmental knowledge to gain an upper hand against waves of enemies.

Each level of Sifu is intricately designed, with multiple ways you can get through them. Using a magical amulet, you can rise from death, but grow older as you do so. These chances are slim, so you have to learn every parry, strike, and combo you can to beat up various foes throughout tight spots you might find yourself in. The entire game is a trial by fire, almost on par with Dark Souls levels of difficulty that would make even FromSoftware think twice.

As you die, you learn new skills and unlock greater abilities to help take down extremely tough bosses that dominate each “level.” Much like the best beat-em-ups, Sifu rewards players who study combat and adapt to new scenarios, crafting one of the most intricate fighting experiences possible for you to enjoy.

What beat-em-up from the last decade do you like playing the most? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!