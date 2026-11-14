Final Fantasy Could Learn a Strange but Valuable Lesson From Pokemon

Square Enix has proven that Final Fantasy can stand the test of time through experimentation and spin-offs. The recent Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy also shows the appeal of taking a classic experience and recreating it for modern fans. But despite decades of memorable heroes, terrifying villains, and increasingly elaborate combat systems, the series still has so much potential. Games like Dissidia Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier have explored an area I’d love to see Square Enix try, but a recent release from Pokemon just gave us the best formula for Final Fantasy to try out.

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Pokemon Champions proved the appeal of a dedicated PvP platform for Pokemon, and Final Fantasy should absolutely learn from this. While Square Enix has predominantly kept the series single-player focused, there is so much room for a multiplayer Final Fantasy game. Not only that, but Final Fantasy Resonance’s success celebrates the history and offers even more possibilities. A multiplayer PvP-focused Final Fantasy game that lets fans build a team from iconic heroes and villains across the series and battle it out against others could change the series forever. With the right approach, this could offer something distinct from everything Square Enix has done before.

Final Fantasy Resonance Proves the Power of Nostalgia

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One of the most appealing aspects of Final Fantasy Resonance is its use of characters from throughout the franchise’s history. The game features 26 collectible companions called Visions, including Cloud, Sephiroth, Terra, Lightning, and other iconic heroes and villains. The characters are more than nostalgia, as they provide help in combat and improve stats, creating a layer of team-building that becomes more important throughout the game.

For me, this is one of the greatest appeals of crossover games. Seeing my favorite characters from a series I love come together feels like something I could only imagine as a child. Seeing Cloud and Squall together is exciting, but building an actual team around their strengths would be even better. Dissidia Final Fantasy already gave us this, but it felt completely different from the core foundation of the series, at least before mainline Final Fantasy games went from turn-based to real-time combat.

This makes Pokemon Champions an interesting comparison and idea for Final Fantasy. The title is completely built around competitive battles and team-building. Square Enix could adopt a similar philosophy without copying Pokemon’s mechanics directly. A dedicated competitive Final Fantasy game would allow players to experiment with different party compositions, discover unexpected combinations, and turn-based combat solely built around it. Final Fantasy Resonance already showed how appealing returning to classic gameplay could be; it just needs a PvP spin.

A Team Builder Final Fantasy PvP Game Could Be Incredible

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The idea of assembling a team from icons like Cloud, Vivi, Yuna, Terra, and other characters I grew up with is incredibly exciting, especially with how varied teams could be. Each character could play a different role, especially when you consider how each Final Fantasy title features a slightly different battle system. The challenge would be finding combinations that complement one another and create a cohesive strategy. Square Enix could give each character variety in how they can be used in a particular role while making each character feel distinct.

This is something Pokemon Champions understands particularly well, granted, it did have over a decade of history to pull from. Competitive Pokemon battles reward players who consider abilities, moves, defensive coverage, and team synergy. A Final Fantasy equivalent could build on legacy concepts such as jobs, elemental weaknesses, status effects, and Limit Breaks. Players might construct defensive parties centered around Paladins and White Mages or aggressive teams designed to overwhelm opponents. There are obviously fewer Final Fantasy characters than Pokemon, but there is so much potential in how they can be used.

I’d especially love to see lesser-known characters become competitive favorites. Someone like Quina from Final Fantasy 9 isn’t as popular, but with how weird their playstyle could be, they could easily shine in a new PvP title. Creating a roster that goes beyond the titular characters is the perfect way for Square Enix to highlight characters who rarely receive attention and give players varied strategies to choose from. Naturally, balancing such a massive roster would be challenging, but seasonal rules and rotating character restrictions could help prevent particular teams from dominating indefinitely.

Square Enix Shouldn’t Give Up on Final Fantasy Multiplayer

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Square Enix’s first real multiplayer experiment for the series came with Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, a game I actually liked but never reached its full potential. It only lasted a little over a year before Square Enix pulled the plug, but it showed that PvP was possibly for the series; it just needed better direction. Its closure shouldn’t discourage Square Enix from experimenting further but rather show that the studio needs to more carefully consider how they approach it. Pokemon Champions should be the standard by which Square Enix jumps back into multiplayer for Final Fantasy.

A dedicated PvP game with Square Enix’s full attention and the series historical roster released on multiplayer platforms with cross-play would elevate the idea beyond what The First Soldier ever set out to accomplish. The Dissidia series provides another foundation. More recently, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy introduced a three-versus-three team boss battle format, where competing teams race to defeat a powerful enemy. Combining these experiences for a fully realized turn-based PvP game is the best choice for Square Enix to expand Final Fantasy.

Most importantly, Square Enix wouldn’t need to abandon traditional Final Fantasy games. This would simply be a standalone spin-off game for fans, and the studio could still release mainline games and even other spin-offs like Final Fantasy Resonance. Regular character additions, ranked seasons, and balance updates could provide reasons to return, provided the core experience remained accessible and rewarding. This is the approach Pokemon Champions has taken, and it constantly pulls me back into the game. With decades of beloved characters and distinctive abilities, Final Fantasy has everything it needs to do the same, and I desperately want to see it.