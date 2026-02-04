Square Enix Almost Made the Perfect Final Fantasy Game

Square Enix is best known for Final Fantasy, one of the best RPG series of all time. The mainline games have drawn universal acclaim, with some of them being among the greatest games ever made. But Square Enix has always dived further into these worlds through spin-off games, and one spin-off of Final Fantasy VII had the potential to be one of the most ambitious games in the franchise. Yet, somehow Square Enix dropped the ball and let this perfect idea fail, ending a Final Fantasy experience unlike anything ever seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Square Enix first revealed Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, I was beyond excited. A battle royale featuring one of the best JRPG worlds that allowed players to explore its fascinating locations and compete in high-stakes multiplayer full of materia, summons, and fast-paced combat should have been a knock-out hit. In the end, despite a strong premise, the execution fell short, leaving players unsatisfied with the game and ultimately seeing it canceled within a year.

Square Enix’s Leap Into the Battle Royale Genre Through Final Fantasy VII

image courtesy of square enix

Final Fantasy: The First Soldier was Square Enix’s attempt to merge the high-stakes tension of battle royale with the rich universe of Final Fantasy VII. The game allowed players to select classes, equip Materia, and cast spells while competing against dozens of other soldiers. The combination of traditional Final Fantasy mechanics with BR staples like scavenging, gear progression, and shrinking zones was promising, as was the premise. Exploring the origins of the SOLDIER program outside of Cloud and Sephiroth was every fan’s dream, including mine.

Square Enix aimed to differentiate The First Soldier from other battle royale games by introducing unique abilities and a leveling system mid-match. Characters could upgrade spells, craft weapons, and engage in tactical combat that echoed mechanics of the mainline series. This hybrid gameplay was innovative and allowed veterans of the franchise to feel at home while offering something new for battle royale fans, effectively creating a battle royale RPG. And at its core, it worked. The First Soldier had a fun gameplay loop that felt like a new experience while still honoring the game I loved.

From the moment I played the closed beta, I saw the potential. Square Enix had never really dabbled in multiplayer games for the series like this outside of Final Fantasy XIV. Being able to create my own SOLDIER and compete against others with summons like Bahamut and iconic weapons was incredible. I had high hopes for the full launch, especially if Square Enix could iron out the issues I had with the game.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Was Almost an Incredible Game

image courtesy of square enix

At its core, The First Soldier offered gameplay that could have been incredible. The ability to combine magic, weapons, and strategic positioning created tense, memorable matches. The class system encouraged experimentation, letting players adapt their approach based on skills and gear found mid-match. The map design included recognizable Final Fantasy VII environments, from Sector 7 slums to Mako Reactor zones, adding a layer of nostalgia that I loved.

Unfortunately, technical limitations and poor design choices held the game back. The decision to launch mobile-only, especially its cumbersome controls, made precise aiming and fast-paced combat frustrating. The matchmaking often placed players of vastly different levels together, creating unbalanced encounters. Additionally, the lack of consistent updates and features contributed to a sense of incompleteness. Players who saw the potential in the core gameplay were left frustrated. The game could have been so much more if Square Enix had committed to a fully-fledged console title.

Had this been the case, then we easily could have had not just the best Final Fantasy spin-off game, but also the best battle royale. When everything came together, the game was an absolute blast. But it rarely came together because of the issues that plagued it. I don’t blame Square Enix for chasing the battle royale trend; I only wish it had given it a proper attempt rather than the half-baked game that we received.

Multiplayer Final Fantasy Needs to Be Revisited

image courtesy of square enix

The failure of The First Soldier does not mean the concept should be abandoned. Multiplayer Final Fantasy remains an untapped space for Square Enix to explore. Final Fantasy XIV clearly shows that it works. Whether through co-op experiences, competitive modes, or hybrid formats like battle royale, the franchise’s rich world and iconic mechanics provide a foundation few other games can match. Tapping into this potential with a unique multiplayer game could easily bring in new fans and expand the series for existing ones.

Future multiplayer projects must learn from The First Soldier’s missteps. Console and PC releases, smoother controls, more balanced matchmaking, and deeper integration of Final Fantasy lore could turn a promising idea into a must-play title. Players are clearly interested, as for all its flaws, The First Soldier had a strong player base at the start. The combination of strategy, nostalgia, and adrenaline is what multiplayer Final Fantasy should aim to capture.

With lessons learned, the next multiplayer Final Fantasy attempt could finally deliver the perfect experience fans have long wanted. But for it to succeed, it needs to take big risks and think outside the box. The First Soldier implemented RPG mechanics into a battle royale like few games have attempted, and I’d like to see a similar experiment. Highguard showed there is room for already established shooter genres to take risks. Even if they don’t pay off immediately, doing so can bring in players who may have passed on what would be just another shooter doing the same thing in an oversaturated field.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!