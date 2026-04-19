Pokemon Champions Is Disappointing in a Big Way, but It’s Not Too Late to Fix It

With the release of Pokemon Champions, the competitive side of Pokemon has never been more accessible and appealing. It offers one of the deepest battle systems in any series, refined over decades of games, which add new Pokemon, moves, and mechanics. Pokemon Champions is now the home for competitive Pokemon, and many casual players are jumping in and experiencing that depth for the first time. This is great, but it does highlight a problem with the game, one that is deeply disappointing for many, myself included.

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There is so much depth to the strategy within Pokemon battling, yet that depth is found nowhere else in Pokemon Champions, including customization and in-game rewards. A competitive-focused game should thrive on progression and identity, allowing players to express themselves in and outside of battle. Pokemon Champions feels completely flat in this regard, as both customization and rewards are surprisingly limited. In a series where player identity has grown increasingly important, this stands out in a big way.

A Competitive Focus Without Competitive Rewards

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

At its core, Pokemon Champions understands what makes competitive Pokemon work. The battles are fast, strategic, and feature the best visuals in the series yet. Mechanics such as abilities, held items, and team composition create a strong foundation, and the new animations and speed add significant impact. I found myself enjoying matches more than I ever have. Reading an opponent’s move or predicting a switch feels so satisfying, and the snappy nature of the game enhances this.

Yet, each time I end a match, I am reminded of Pokemon Champions’ shortcomings. The reward is simply VP, and maybe an extra title or profile icon if I’m lucky. Ranking up gets more rewards, but these are simply more of the same. Wins and progression do not feel distinct. The rewards blend together, offering little variation or excitement. Instead of feeling like each step forward matters, it becomes a repetitive cycle that lacks impact.

This is even more noticeable at the highest rank. With Champion now available, it should have been the defining achievement for the game, considering only the top 300 best in Pokemon Champions can hold it. Yet the reward for reaching this milestone is the same. Players should have been given something worthy of the time and skill it takes to reach this level. There is little incentive to continue pushing through Master Rank to reach this level other than the joy of playing the game. When the season resets, players won’t feel inclined to continue unless the rewards are worth the effort.

Player Expression Feels Surprisingly Limited

image courtesy of the pokemon company

My other major complaint with Pokemon Champions is how little it embraces player expression. Over the years, Pokemon has slowly improved by adding more and more customizations to the game. Players could create their characters, adjusting looks and changing outfits to express themselves. For many, this is a core part of the game and allows players to feel as if they are on the adventure themselves. That sense of identity is missing in Pokemon Champions.

Most outfits feel nearly identical, with only minor palette swaps to differentiate them. Instead of offering a wide range of styles, the game presents variations of the same idea. It quickly becomes clear that there is little room to stand out, even after spending hours playing. And what little customization is there is locked behind egregious pricing, with many clothing items costing more points than a fully trained Pokemon. This further hinders how players can customize their characters and express themselves.

This lack of customization extends beyond clothing. Profiles, battle arenas, and overall player identity feel static. In a competitive environment, being able to show off your progress and personality matters. It creates connection and pride. Without it, every player starts to feel the same, which takes away from the sense of individuality that the series has been building toward. Coming from games like Street Fighter 6, which have more depth in how players can customize their profiles, Pokemon Champions feels lacking.

Pokemon Champions Needs To Address This Fast

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Despite these issues, Pokemon Champions is not beyond saving. The foundation is strong, and that matters more than anything else. The battle system is still engaging, and that gives the game a solid base to build on. What it needs now is a stronger focus on the systems that surround those battles. Expanding rewards would be a major step forward. Players need incentives that feel unique and worth chasing. This could include exclusive items, visual effects, or even rank-specific unlocks that clearly show progression. When players reach higher tiers, they should feel like they have earned something distinct.

Customization also needs significant improvement. More outfit and hairstyle variety is an obvious starting point, but it should not stop there. Profile customization, unique battle arenas, and personalized effects could all add layers of identity. Imagine entering a match and seeing a player’s custom arena or unique visual flair. That kind of detail would make each encounter feel fresh and give players more incentive to play.

Finally, the game needs to rethink how it celebrates achievement. Champion rank should not feel ordinary or just another step on the ladder. It should stand out in every possible way, from visuals to rewards. Competitive players invest time and effort into reaching that level, and the game should reflect that. Right now, it does not, but that can change with the right updates. Pokemon Champions is still new, and there is time to bring the same depth and complexity that its battles have to other aspects of the game.

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