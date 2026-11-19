Since becoming a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s, the Grand Theft Auto series has been one of the most popular gaming franchises in history. Naturally, this has attracted gamers of all ages looking to play each new entry, despite the fact that the series is clearly geared toward older audiences. With its sandbox open-world and high level of detail, many younger gamers around the globe are undoubtedly trying to convince their parents to let them play Grand Theft Auto 6 this week and be part of the conversation, in spite of its M rating.

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If you’re finding yourself in this situation within your own family, I can provide more context on just how mature GTA 6 really is, and whether or not you’ll want to let a child under the age of 17 play it for themselves. While the ESRB already has a great write-up that explains many of the specifics for why GTA 6 has received a “Mature” rating to begin with, I’ve completed the game and will help provide additional color to just how much the game pushes the boundaries.

Violence in GTA 6

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At first glance, the violence in Grand Theft Auto 6 might seem a bit reined in. This isn’t like a Mortal Kombat or Gears of War game, where blood and guts are flying everywhere. Instead, GTA 6 is much more rooted in realism, which is reflected in its level of violence. People who are killed quickly fall to the ground, with those who merely get injured being left to writhe on the ground in pain.

While this might seem okay, I actually found the violence in GTA 6 a bit more bothersome at times because of how realistic it seemed. In my opinion, it’s easy to write off games like Mortal Kombat that are so over-the-top with their own violence. For GTA 6 to reflect the real world a bit more makes its most brutal moments that much more gruesome.

And just because the gore in GTA 6 isn’t as prominent as in other games doesn’t mean that it’s still not present. Body dismemberment can happen in GTA 6, although the game does also give you the option to turn this off. Headshots with more powerful weapons can also result in some particularly nasty gore. Given that just about anyone in the world of GTA 6 can be killed at any point, whether by gun, vehicle, or other means, it can lead to the game being particularly brutal.

Language in GTA 6

If you’re worried about cursing in Grand Theft Auto 6, well, there’s no way to ignore it. Virtually every swear word you can think of is not only featured in GTA 6, but they show up incredibly often. By my own estimation, I think I heard the F-bomb alone at least every 30-60 seconds, with certain cutscenes increasing this frequency drastically.

There are also occasional slurs used in GTA 6 as well. These words aren’t used flippantly, as they’re instead only said by some of the worst people you’ll come across in the story of GTA 6. Still, they’re very much present in the game, which is worth keeping in mind.

Crude humor is also prominent throughout Grand Theft Auto 6’s world of Leonida. GTA 6’s TV channels and radio stations have no filter, with characters being able to say and show anything that they want. As a result, even if you’re just driving around and listening to the radio, you never know when you might hear something that’s quite vulgar in nature.

Sexual Content in GTA 6

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Sexual content in Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely where the game pushes things to the limit the most. Strip clubs from the franchise’s history are once again present in GTA 6, which is accompanied by plenty of nudity and raunchy imagery. Engaging with dancers at strip clubs is optional, but there are certain story missions throughout where you’ll have to visit these locations no matter what.

Even outside of a sexual context, nudity is also rife throughout GTA 6. Some of the nudity is played for laughs, but other instances of it, like with the nude beaches you can find, simply have NPCs laying it all bare for the heck of it. Even when characters aren’t nude, there are also plenty of others you’ll see running around the nude that are scantily clad.

Jason and Lucia, the two main characters in GTA 6, can also develop a romantic relationship in the game. This leads to instances where players can prompt optional sexual encounters between the two. Not much is ever shown in these moments, as the camera often quickly cuts away, but there’s still brief nudity for each shown in the scenes.

Drug Use in GTA 6

Drugs are featured early and often throughout Grand Theft Auto 6. Not only do both Jason and Lucia smuggle and sell drugs in the game, but they are also given the option to partake in doing certain drugs themselves.

Even if you keep Jason and Lucia clean, there are countless other characters who are not like this. Cocaine is probably the most commonly seen drug throughout the game, but there are other harder drugs mentioned as well. Even though drugs are vital to GTA 6’s story and the pursuit of earning money, they’re also never glorified in the game, as those who do drugs are often looked down upon.

Overall Verdict for GTA 6

In short, Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the more mature games I have played in a very, very long time. While many games have received M ratings for much less, GTA 6 feels like it’s often pushing the boundaries of this rating.

As someone with kids myself, I can strongly urge that you don’t allow them to play Grand Theft Auto 6 until they’re older. Although I’m very much opposed to the notion that a game like GTA 6 would turn someone into a criminal themselves, there’s still plenty of content within this game that is just not suited for tweens or younger teens. If GTA 6 is anything like its predecessor, it should remain relevant for the better part of the next decade, which means that those who might be too young to play it now should be able to do so at some point once they’ve aged up a bit.