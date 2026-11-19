One of the biggest questions that has surrounded Grand Theft Auto 6 for years has been tied to its cast. Rather than revealing the actors and actresses who would be behind characters like Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, Rockstar Games has kept the full cast list of GTA 6 completely under wraps. With the game now having seen the light of day, though, that has finally changed.

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As many fans predicted years ago, the two big stars of Grand Theft Auto 6 happen to be Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez. Rourke was speculated to be playing Jason Duval by GTA fans as far back as 2022, when Rockstar first revealed the game. For him to have now been confirmed, despite Rockstar and Rourke himself never even teasing as much, just shows how spot-on fans ended up being.

The same ended up being true of Manni L. Perez, as Grand Theft Auto fans also happened to deduce long ago that she would be portraying Lucia. Perez’s confirmation as Lucia actually took place right before Grand Theft Auto 6 launched, as she happened to receive a nomination for her performance at this year’s The Game Awards. With nominations for The Game Awards having come about prior to GTA 6 releasing, Perez had her own involvement with the game verified before Rockstar announced it itself.

As for the other side characters within Grand Theft Auto 6, they happen to feature some other familiar names. Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan happens to play Jason’s best friend Cal, while famed actor Stephen Root plays the drug runner Brian Heder. The full cast list is an incredibly extensive one, as there are dozens of different characters that Jason and Lucia run into over the course of GTA 6. As for the voices behind many of the game’s main roles that Rockstar has already shown off in marketing for GTA 6, here’s who happens to play each character:

Jason Duval – Dylan Rourke

– Dylan Rourke Lucia Caminos – Manni L. Perez

– Manni L. Perez Brian Heder – Stephen Root

– Stephen Root Cal – Bobby Moynihan

– Bobby Moynihan Dre’Quan – Naiqui Macabroad

– Naiqui Macabroad Bae-Luxe – Hood Brat

– Hood Brat Roxy Rashad – Krissy Celess

– Krissy Celess Boobie Ike – Mike Forbs

– Mike Forbs Raul Bautista – Manny Perez

– Manny Perez DWNPLY – Denzel Curry

– Denzel Curry Nate Bozer – Brendan Sagalow

– Brendan Sagalow Kordell Grant – Michael Jai White

– Michael Jai White Captain Aldo Mendez – Chris McKinney

If you’d like to check out the entire cast for Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar happens to have now posted it on its official website right here. That being said, if you’re playing GTA 6 for yourself and are trying to go in as blind as possible, you might want to wait until you finish the game to view the credits for yourself. Naturally, there are a number of characters mentioned in the credits who don’t happen to show up until later in the game’s story. If you want to preserve even the identity of these character names for yourself, you can always come back and look through the credits later.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available now across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version of the game is expected to arrive in the future, but Rockstar has yet to say when it will launch.