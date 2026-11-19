Throughout the neon-lit landscape of Vice City and Leonida at large, there are plenty of nightlife options available in Grand Theft Auto 6, including strip clubs. So, sure, if you’re disappointed with the game’s removal of GTA’s famed prostitution mechanic, these hotspots are your next option if you’re itching for some salacious activity. Though I couldn’t recommend that you visit these spots with other friends and family in the room, as things could get a little awkward.

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There is a grand total of three strip clubs in GTA 6, as far as we know, two of which are located in Vice City. We’ve provided the locations of each of these clubs for you below. Should more clubs become available, we’ll update the information below. If you intend to make the trip to any one of these locations, be prepared to spend some of your hard-earned dollars.

All Strip Club Locations in GTA 6

There are three strip clubs of note in GTA 6. They are as follows:

Delights Cabaret – located just South of Port Gellhorn in Kelly County

NINE1NINE – located South of Crosstown in Vice City

Jack of Hearts – located in North Crosstown in Vice City

Jack of Hearts is the Sweet Spot

If you’re looking for a good time, Jack of Hearts might actually be the best highlight when it comes to Strip Clubs. You can find it in Crosstown in the heart of Vice City. It’s often packed and has the quintessential nightlife energy that one might be looking for. Its vibrant atmosphere, including hip-hop music and flashy neon themes, makes it one of the liveliest destinations in Vice City.

While in a strip club, there are a few activities you can engage in. Of course, you can knock back a few drinks for those fun stat boosts. Sometimes, you can dance with your partner. This is one of those relationship-building activities that might be worthwhile. And obviously, you can pay for private dances whether you’re playing as Jason or Lucia. And you’ll never have to worry about harming your relationship with your partner when visiting a Strip Club. You’ll have to find an ATM as you can only pay in cash. There is likely one close by in the club. There’ll be a fee for the dance, and then you can pay more for tips. Players will be able to request the same stripper when returning or select a “surprise me” option.

So, should you wish to partake in some of Vice City’s more adult-oriented entertainment, you’re not short on options. Even though some fans are disappointed that the prostitution staple of the series (since GTA III) is no longer available in GTA 6, you can still engage in some legal promiscuous activity. If you’re just getting started in GTA 6, you’ll learn quickly that the game’s detail adds a massive leap in realism beyond previous entries. For instance, you may not be able to claim a new car to keep (legally) for quite some time. But if you’re looking for ways to earn quick money in GTA 6 so you can keep hitting the strip club or upgrading your car, we’ve got you covered here. For more on GTA 6, stay tuned.