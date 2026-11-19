Vice City is undoubtedly the most prominent region in Grand Theft Auto 6’s expansive world of Leonida. However, for those who have been booting up GTA 6 for themselves today, it might come as a surprise that the game doesn’t open in Vice City. Instead, many of the earliest hours of GTA 6 revolve around Jason, as he works as a drug runner within the Leonida Keys.

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Naturally, for those who are primarily following the main missions of Grand Theft Auto 6, it might be easy to wonder when Jason and Lucia actually end up finding their way into Vice City. To that end, there are multiple answers to this question, each of which simply depends on your own playstyle.

When Can You Visit Vice City?

If you’re looking to check out Vice City in GTA 6 as early as possible, you’re free to drive there in Chapter 1 as soon as the game’s world becomes available to you. Upon opening your map, you’ll see where Vice City is broadly located and you’ll be able to drop a marker on it that will direct your path. While it’s quite out of the way when compared to the Leonida Keys and its surroundings, GTA 6 doesn’t prevent you from making a trip into the city right away if you so choose.

That being said, much of what Vice City offers to you won’t immediately be on display to you if you visit it in this manner. Any connections that you might establish later in GTA 6 aren’t opened up to you at this point, and many of the clothing stores and other shops that Vice City offers tend to be far more expensive than others you’ll see around Leonida. Because of how small your pool of money is as you start GTA 6, this will make your options quite limited if you instantly go to Vice City.

GTA 6’s Story Will Naturally Take You to Vice City

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As expected, as you progress through GTA 6’s story, Vice City becomes a much more prominent place for you to run around, with the majority of its narrative taking place within the downtown area. Outside of a brief mission in Chapter 1 that sees Jason and Lucia partying with friends in Vice City, you won’t truly head into town until the tail end of Chapter 2 and the start of Chapter 3. Once you reach this point, you’ll then unlock a safehouse in the city, along with a number of other side activities and points of interest.

Personally, I didn’t visit Vice City for myself when playing Grand Theft Auto 6 until the story took me there. I ended up appreciating this moment in the game quite a bit more because of it, as the process of first driving up to Vice City is quite cinematic. In addition, Jason and Lucia have to tuck away a good amount of money before they are able to head to Vice City for themselves, which makes the process of finally getting into the city feel like a greater achievement in their journey. While I imagine many playing GTA 6 will want to visit the iconic locale sooner rather than later, for those who hold off on doing so, I think it could feel all the more rewarding once you do get into Vice City’s limits.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.