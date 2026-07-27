New God of War Game With Kratos Could Diminish the Impact of the Norse Saga

Kratos has experienced one of the most remarkable character arcs in video game history. The Ghost of Sparta, who once sought revenge against the Greek gods, became a father determined to end the cycle of violence in the rebooted Norse God of War and God of War Ragnarok. Santa Monica Studio turned the series iconic combat and brutal visuals into a more grounded, narrative-focused experience, leaning toward family, grief, and redemption. Watching Kratos slowly earn Atreus’ trust transformed him from an antihero driven by rage into one of PlayStation’s most layered protagonists. That emotional journey is exactly why the next chapter carries enormous expectations.

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Those expectations have only grown after a new God of War game starring Kratos was teased alongside confirmation that it will connect to God of War: Laufey. Since Faye’s story is said to take place in the Everywhen following her death, many fans have begun speculating that Kratos’ next adventure could revolve around reviving his wife or discovering she still exists somewhere beyond death. While reuniting Kratos with Laufey sounds fantastic on paper, bringing her back to life could undo much of what made the Norse saga so powerful. There is a far stronger direction Santa Monica Studio could take.

Reviving Laufey Risks Weakening the Story That Made the Norse Saga Great

image courtesy of santa monica studio

One of the defining aspects of the Norse games is that Faye is never physically present. Even so, her influence shapes nearly every event in both God of War and God of War Ragnarok. Her final wish sends Kratos and Atreus on their journey, introduces them to the Nine Realms, and ultimately changes the fate of the Norse world. Despite never appearing as an active companion, she remains the emotional center of the story.

That is why speculation surrounding a possible resurrection has been met with hesitation from many fans. Players have expressed concern that undoing Faye’s death would diminish the emotional consequences established across the Norse saga. Death has always carried weight in these games, and Faye’s absence is one of the primary reasons Kratos grows into the father Atreus needs. Without Faye’s death, Kratos and Atreus never would have embarked on their journey and created the bond they have now.

The Norse saga teaches Kratos that grief cannot simply be erased. He learns to accept loss rather than allowing it to consume him as it once did in Greece. If the next game suddenly allows him to reverse Faye’s death, that lesson becomes far less impactful. The emotional journey that defined two games would no longer carry the same permanence. It would be an insult to everything Kratos, Atreus, and the player experienced in the Norse saga.

Kratos Can Reunite With Laufey Without Bringing Her Back

image Courtesy of Santa Monica studio

That does not mean Faye should remain absent forever. In fact, allowing Kratos to see her one final time could create one of the series’ most emotional scenes. The important distinction is that a reunion does not have to become a resurrection. Or, Santa Monica Studio could tease that it is possible to revive Faye, only to pull the rug from under Kratos’ and the players’ feet. This would force both to accept the fact of her death.

The Everywhen presents an opportunity unlike anything the series has explored before. Rather than sending Kratos on a quest to restore Faye to life, the story could allow him to visit her spirit, speak openly about everything that has happened since her death, and finally receive the closure neither character ever truly had. That preserves the emotional consequences while rewarding players with the reunion they have wanted.

This approach would also continue Kratos’ evolution. During the Greek saga, he lost his family through rage and revenge. During the Norse saga, he became the father Atreus deserved. Allowing him one final conversation with Laufey could become the moment where he finally learns how to be the husband she always believed he could become, even if that goodbye is permanent. I fully believe Kratos and Faye should interact, but it should be a parting moment, not a full reunion.

The Next God of War Should Build on the Norse Saga Instead of Rewriting It

image courtesy of santa monica studio

The greatest strength of modern God of War has been its willingness to let characters change because of loss instead of escaping it. Kratos confronts decades of guilt throughout the Norse games, and the God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla expansion reinforces that redemption comes from accepting the past rather than rewriting it. That philosophy should continue into the next game.

A story centered on honoring Faye’s memory, understanding her unseen journey, and allowing Kratos one final farewell would reinforce everything the Norse saga has already established. It would also give players an emotional payoff without sacrificing the integrity of the previous games. Throughout the Norse saga, players have barely interacted with Faye, and this is a good way to enrich the lore and narrative while moving forward.

Santa Monica Studio has earned enormous trust through the last two entries, and very little is known about the next Kratos adventure beyond its connection to God of War: Laufey. If the studio leans into grief, acceptance, and family instead of resurrecting Faye, it could deliver one of the most emotional stories the franchise has ever told. Kratos deserves the chance to reunite with his wife, and the Norse saga deserves to keep the ending it already earned.

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