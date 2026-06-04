God of War’s Afterlife Could Mean Greek Gods Might Return in Laufey Game

The story of the recently revealed God of War Laufey is causing lots of discussions among fans, namely for its unique afterlife setting of the Everywhen. This mystical location is where Kratos’ wife Faye has ended up after her death in God of War (2018), seemingly acting as an in-between for multiple gods of different mythologies to end up. This prison-like realm is already shown to have a number of dangerous figures, but the nature of this place implies that some of Kratos’ old deity foes could return.

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The June 2026 Sony State of Play showed off nearly twenty minutes of gameplay footage for God of War Laufey, showing how Faye wakes up in the Everywhen shortly after her death. Although little context was explained about the Everywhen in the trailer, extra details shared by creators at Santa Monica described that realm as a crossroads where mythologies intersect in a united afterlife. However, when Faye arrives, the Everywhen is unstable, currently a place of great conflict between violent gods of war who have taken advantage of the realm’s wavering divine magic to impose brutal order on the landscape.

God Of War Laufey Takes Place In The Everywhen With Gods From Multiple Mythologies

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Faye’s journey into the Everywhen shows her being captured alongside other “godling” characters from across mythologies. Her jailers are not Norse like her, though, naming themselves as Begtse and Sekhmet within different dialogue. Sekhmet is perhaps the most recognizable name here, as she is the Egyptian Goddess of War in many stories. With a striking, pharaoh-like design, Sekhmet seems to be the clear leader of the forces who imprisoned Faye, but other conflicts in the Everywhen draw her attention.

Sekhmet is also shown riding a huge feline creature, which could be a Sphinx or other monster from Egyptian or other mythologies. Meanwhile, Begtse is a figure from Mongolian and Tibetan folklore, using powers of fire to be a brutal enforcer of Sekhmet’s rule. Acting as a boss within the God of War Laufey trailer, Begtse seems to be a fiercesome foe. Yet, there are hints that Faye is teaming up with other mythological characters to gain the upper hand against Sekhmet and Begtse’s conquering strength.

Faye wields a sword gifted to her by Rue, a sentient collection of ribbons attached to the weapon’s hilt. Faye is also assisted by Phranque (aka “Frank”), a living cube of gellatinous cosmic energy, who helps knock up or disrupt enemies. Fans have theorized that these two characters could be from Arthurian mythology, with Faye’s gift of the sword matching King Arthur gaining a powerful blade from the Lady of the Lake in classic tales.

On the other hand, some fans claim that the weapon has a connection to Chinese mythology, as Faye uses a fighting style similar to Wuxia, a technique used by ancient warriors and heroes. Other characters clearly from other mythologies were present in Sekhmet and Begtse’s cages during the trailer, so it’s possible Faye will run into a variety of figures from across a variety of cultures. However, since the Everywhen is a place where all gods from every mythology goes when they die, it’s possible that some of the gods Kratos once vanquished might end up there.

Laufey’s Journey Might Call Back To Events & Characters From Other God Of War Games

The journey of Faye in the new God of War is already hinted to run parallel to the events of God of War (2018) and God of War: Ragnarok, shown in a brief glimpse of Kratos helping Faye to her feet in the Everywhen. That being said, most fans have recognized that a realm where gods go when they die sets up a lot of ideas, since Kratos is responsible for the death of entire pantheons. If truly any gods from any mythology can show up in the Everywhen, some of Kratos’ old foes could already be there.

Now, this could easily include figures slain in the Norse God of War games, such as Thor or Heimdall from Ragnarok. Odin’s pursuit of a mystical mask in that game could make his return tricky, but possible considering Faye’s interest in the mask shown in the God of War Laufey footage. Magni or Modi from God of War (2018) could easily come back as well, as rehashes of older boss fights or unexpected allies in the strangeness of the Everywhen.

What players are most excited for is the chance that gods from the Greek pantheon will return to be adversaries to Faye. Not only would this lead to unique interactions between Kratos’ old enemies and the character who changed Kratos forever in Faye. Imagining Zeus meeting Faye would be fascinating, both in a potential return in a legendary series boss fight and for dialogue fans would have never expected to see. Hades, Poseidon, or even Athena would also be excellent characters to see again through God of War‘s new setting.

It’s impossible to tell whether this is a possibility or not, but God of War: Ragnarok‘s Valhalla DLC showed that Santa Monica is more than willing to call back to the era of Greek mythology again. Helios’ appearance in that mode was a welcome one, with much of the story being Kratos coming to terms with events from that past. God of War Laufey could take this direction one step further, seeing some Greek gods return as the original trilogy is primed for a remake.

What do you think about the possibility of seeing Greek gods again in God of War Laufey? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!