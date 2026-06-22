5 Gods That Are Perfect for God of War: Laufey

For the first in the series, God of War will not star Kratos as the protagonist, but instead focus on his wife Laufey, or Faye as fans may know her. This is a huge step for Santa Monica Studio and Sony and could show where the studio takes the series next. What makes Laufey particularly interesting is that the game takes place in Everywhen, a transcendent realm where gods and creatures from different mythologies gather after death. Rather than focusing on a single mythology, Everywhen opens the door to virtually every pantheon imaginable, and fans are already speculating what gods may appear.

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We’ve already seen Sekhmet and Begtse, two war gods from Egyptian and Tibetan Buddhism/Mongolian mythologies. But the door is open for deities from Japan, China, Celtic, and so many more real-world beliefs. While the possibilities are endless, the fact that both revealed deities are gods of war gives us a hint that we may see more beings associated with war. With this in mind, it is easier to narrow down what gods we may see and which would fit the series’ themes. This has me hopeful that we will see these five deities in the Everywhen when God of War: Laufey launches on PlayStation 5.

5) Ares

image courtesy of sony

Ares remains one of the most important figures in God of War history despite being absent for much of the modern saga. The Greek God of War manipulated Kratos, tricked him into killing his own family, and set in motion nearly every tragedy that followed. While Kratos eventually killed Ares in the original God of War, the introduction of the Everywhen creates a new opportunity for the god to appear in the modern games.

The afterlife of the gods transcends individual mythologies, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see many Greek gods appear. However, Ares would make the most sense, as he is a God of War like Sekhmet and Begtse. Ares would fit naturally into that environment and instantly become one of the most recognizable faces Faye could encounter. Considering we see there is some sort of power struggle for dominion in the Everywhen, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ares trying to gain control.

More importantly, Ares could serve as a reminder of Kratos’ past. Faye spent years helping Kratos move beyond the mistakes that haunted him. Encountering the very god responsible for much of that suffering could give players new insight into Kratos through Faye’s perspective. It would also allow Santa Monica Studio to revisit Greek mythology without undermining the emotional conclusion of the Greek saga.

4) Huitzilopochtli

image courtesy of santa monica studio

After God of War: Ragnarok, there were numerous rumors that the series would incorporate Aztec mythology, making Huizilopochtli the perfect addition to God of War: Laufey. He is the Aztec god of war, sun, and sacrifice, and would match the other war gods present already. He has great potential to explore Mesoamerican mythology, a mythology largely untouched by major video game franchises.

The God of War series thrives when it introduces players to lesser-known stories alongside familiar legends. Many players entered the Norse saga knowing Thor and Odin but left with a greater appreciation for figures such as Freya, Heimdall, and Tyr. Mesoamerican mythology is even less known, so there are plenty of opportunities to dive into it through Huitzilopochtli. Not only that, but Sanat Monica Studio could interpret his design in any number of ways.

The Everywhen offers the perfect excuse to introduce Huitzilopochtli without committing the entire franchise to an Aztec setting, as Egypt has been the other largely rumored setting. If Santa Monica Studio wants to gauge audience interest in exploring that mythology more deeply, a powerful encounter with the Aztec God of War could accomplish exactly that. Given the character’s connection to warfare and conquest, he would fit naturally alongside Sekhmet and Begtse.

3) Jiutian Xuannu

image Courtesy of Santa Monica

Like Mesoamerican, Chinese mythology is vastly underutilized and underexplored. Many might not recognize Jiutian Xuannu, but she could become one of the most important additions to God of War: Laufey. In Chinese mythology, Jiutian Xuannu is often associated with warfare, strategy, wisdom, and mystical teachings. Those traits align perfectly with the themes already established in Faye’s adventure and other gods, but there is another hint that could be present in some form.

One of the most intriguing possibilities involves the ribbon Rue and the powerful sword she protects. PlayStation describes Rue as the guardian of a devastatingly powerful weapon that must not fall into the wrong hands, and fans have already begun speculating about the blade’s origins. Based on the design of Faye’s new sword, Santa Monica Studio may be drawing inspiration from Chinese mythology. This could mean the weapon is connected to Xuanyuan, the legendary sword associated with the Yellow Emperor.

Jiutian Xuannu’s connection to war and mysticism would also complement Faye’s combat style. Unlike Kratos, whose stories often centered on brute force and rage, Faye relies heavily on agility, magic, and technique. A goddess known for strategic warfare and supernatural knowledge could become an ally, rival, or mentor figure whose presence helps expand the Chinese mythology side of the Everywhen.

2)The Morrigan

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The Morrigan is perhaps my number one pick to appear in God of War: Laufey. Celtic mythology has long been a favorite of mine, and the Morrigan is one of the most interesting deities, often described as not one, but a trio of goddesses. She is mainly associated with war, fate, prophecy, and magic, themes central to the series, and now more than ever with Faye at the wheel. Prophecy drove Odin’s actions throughout the Norse saga, while fate and destiny influenced nearly every major character’s decisions.

What makes The Morrigan especially interesting is her magical nature. While many war gods rely on physical strength, the Morrigan is often portrayed as a powerful supernatural figure capable of manipulation, transformation, and foresight. That combination would create opportunities for encounters very different from traditional boss fights. Also like Odin, she is known as a shapeshifter, meaning she could play with Faye psychologically as well as fight her physically.

The Morrigan would make a perfect villain for Faye. Throughout God of War and God of War Ragnarok, Faye was portrayed as wise, resourceful, and deeply connected to prophecy. A confrontation between Faye and The Morrigan could explore themes of destiny, sacrifice, and free will in ways that feel consistent with the franchise’s strongest storytelling traditions. For a series that excels at blending action with mythology, The Morrigan is one of the most obvious candidates for inclusion, and I hope she is included. It would also lean into the fact that Mimir was Puck, further bringing Celtic mythology into the series.

1) Tyr

image courtesy of santa monica studio

Tyr has to appear in God of War: Laufey. While he did appear in God of War: Ragnarok and is technically alive, he was vastly underused. His limited role was expanded in God of War: Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC, but even then, it feels like a missed opportunity. The build-up for this character left many fans underwhelmed, but having Tyr appear in Laufey is an excellent chance to showcase the Norse war god, and it fits the other deities present in the Everywhen.

What makes Tyr special and would allow this to work is his reputation as a traveler. The Norse saga established that he explored lands and pantheons far beyond the Nine Realms. His temple contained symbols and artifacts from cultures all over the world, teasing future mythologies long before God of War: Laufey was announced. Because of that history, Tyr may be one of the few characters uniquely qualified to navigate the Everywhen even without dying.

His appearance would also make narrative sense. If gods from countless mythologies are gathering in one realm, who better to guide Faye than the god who spent centuries learning about different cultures and belief systems? Tyr could provide context for the Everywhen while helping connect the Norse saga to whatever future direction the franchise chooses. He was underused previously, and God of War: Laufey offers the perfect opportunity to finally give him the spotlight he deserves.

What gods and goddesses do you want to see Laufey fight in God of War? Join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!