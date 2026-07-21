5 Epic Greek Mythology Games You Should Play After Seeing The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is a movie likely to break records due to the history and appeal of Greek mythology, whose classical tales are also a huge inspiration for several games. Multiple great series have adapted stories from ancient Greece into new adventures, using the oldest pieces of Western literature as foundations to build celebrated worlds of their own. Although not entirely accurate, much like Nolan’s film, the creative interpretations of Greek myth can be exciting spaces for excellent games, full of gods, monsters, and heroes.

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There are many games out there that incorporate Greek mythology alongside several other classical cultures to make experiences tied to many inspirations. For example, Smite‘s playable characters are gods, goddesses, and monsters of many different classic stories, including those from ancient Greece. For the purposes of this list, the games we’ll focus on are devoted entirely to Greek or Roman mythology, so don’t expect to see the Kraken appear like it did in Clash of the Titans.

5. Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open world, action-adventure title filled to the brim with references to Greek mythology, with the objective of the game being to save the gods from a deadly curse. The stylized look of classical monsters from Greek legend is matched by incredible renditions of old Greek aesthetics, from marble temples to shrines for the Gods you’re trying to save. Creative liberties also expand upon what players might know too, creating floating island realms and gorgeous environments inspired by locations seen in myths.

Combat in this game is somewhat fantastical, making you feel like a true hero similar to Theseus, Heracles, or Bellerophon from various legends. Chained attacks can be used against a number of monstrous foes, including Greek monsters like a Cyclops, Harpy, or even the dreaded Titans who preceded the Gods. Similar to Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, or other action games, Immortals Fenyx Rising has a surprising amount of depth to its fighting that will keep you practicing how to become stronger.

There are multiple references to Greek mythology beyond just environments, though, as players can interact directly with deities like Athena or Hermes in-game. The puzzles and exploration in Immortals Fenyx Rising help build a world heavily influenced by classical stories too, creating an epic adventure even the poet Homer might have told.

4. God of War (Original Trilogy)

So, the first three God of War games are far from being accurate to Greek mythology in any way, shape, or form, but they do capture the epic scale of the larger-than-life figures from those stories. The first three titles in this franchise tell the story of Kratos, a Spartan warrior who sold his soul to the Greek God Ares, the titular God of War. In doing so, Kratos gained great power to destroy his enemies, but also was manipulated into killing his own family, starting a quest of vengeance that would topple the Greek pantheon itself.

You fight nearly every single major figure from Greek mythology in these games, from Gods like Zeus and Hades to monsters like the Hydra and Titans such as Kronos. Kratos’ journey is a hack-and-slash adventure filled with violence, with brutal kills and a story with far more depth of character for Kratos than you might expect. Kratos’ journey into gaining and losing the God of War title is punctuated by one of gaming’s best soundtracks, lending to the grand feeling of his struggle.

Although Kratos would later become a stoic father in the Norse mythology focused God of War games, the first trilogy is an homage to the biggest parts of classic Greek stories. Characters and monsters are incredibly varied from across Greek legends, working alongside or against Kratos at different steps of his journey. At the same time, an original story and unique interpretations of mythological tales create a nuanced, original world for players to fight through, creating multiple experiences that are deserving of their upcoming remake.

3. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey may share the same name as the blockbuster Nolan movie, but it is a far from the same experience. This game sets you in ancient Greece, playing as either the male protagonist Alexios or the female protagonist Kassandra in a sprawling adventure across the legendary landscapes from that time period. The city-states of Athens, Sparta, and more create locations to travel to, building an open-world reflective of Assassin’s Creed‘s modern iterations.

Playing as an Assassin during the era of ancient Greece is less mythological and more historical, as your character will run into fabled figures form that time period. However, while your interactions with those people shape the direction of your Odyssey, the detailed world still reflects an influence from the myths that were a building block of Greek societies. Shrines to various Greek Gods capture the rich history of that world, with the epics of Homer being well-known stories that are echoed through shrines, character motivations, and mythic pieces of architecture fully created in the game’s engine.

While the majority of this game sees you interact with real people and places, the mythology is surprisingly present, blending between reality and fiction. Your character can battle figures like the Minotaur or Medusa, while at the same time side with real ancient Greek factions from that era. The surprising integration of Greek myth almost calls into question what is real and what isn’t, making Assassin’s Creed Odyssey a journey that classical enthusiasts will enjoy from start to finish.

2. Hades/Hades 2

Image courtesy of Supergiant Games

Both Hades and Hades 2 are arguably the best interpretations of classic Greek myth in any game, integrating well-known characters and obscure fables into a gorgeously crafted world defined by Gods and their stories. The first Hades sees you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades trying to escape the Underworld through roguelike runs through multiple layers of that realm of the dead. In Hades 2, following an attack by the Titan Chronos, you play as Zagreus’ sister Melinoe, who combines godlike power and mystic magic to slay time itself and save her family.

These games allow you to meet nearly every Greek God or Goddess in existence, who supply you with Boons to progress further in your roguelike runs and grow stronger. Each figure in either title can be talked to for many different iterations, with players being able to learn about their roles in Greek myth as well as their eccentric personalities. Forming bonds and relationships with various figures from across classical Greek stories lends a personal element to Hades and Hades 2, lending to an interconnected journey that uncovers many corners of the mythology.

From talking to Sisyphus in Hades to having a rivalry with the Fury Eris in Hades 2, the characters are what makes these games shine. Thousands of lines of dialogue dig deep into the history of different Greek myth characters, even the bosses you fight. Learning about why Prometheus hates the gods or the story behind Hades’ role in the Underworld is fascinating, along with the incredibly fluid combat of the Hades games. Creating new builds and experimenting with modifiers will generate hours of fun, as you immerse yourself fully in a world defined by mythology made far more personal.

1. Rise of the Argonauts

Courtesy of Liquid Entertainment

When it comes to classic Greek myths, the tale of Jason and the Argonauts is as revered as the 12 Labors of Heracles or The Odyssey itself. As a result, Rise of the Argonauts is a game that tries to tell that journey, even if it takes some creative liberties. This epic combines cinematic story telling with real-time action combat, creating an experience similar to what you see today with games like God of War: Ragnarok or Marvel’s Spider-Man. Almost ahead of its time, this originally PS3 and Xbox 360 title is perfect for those looking for another cinematic adventure.

You control the titular hero Jason on his journey in this game, leading him and his Argonauts on a quest to find the fabled Golden Fleece. RPG mechanics almost help you build a “party” of characters from across Greek legend, including Heracles and Atalanta from other stories. Although Heracles was thought to have been in Jason’s Argonauts at one point, the story of this game loosely follows the legend, having you fight nearly every creature from Greek myth in one sprawling adventure.

The interactive epic on display through Rise of the Argonauts has tons of flair, with encounters feeling larger than life. Environments you explore also feel appropriately atmospheric, making each step of the game feel as if you’re exploring the segments of a classical story meant to awe and inspire audiences. Memorable battles and impressive visuals for the time may not offer the deepest gameplay experience, but for those looking for a game on the same scale as The Odyssey, Rise of the Argonauts is one deserving of the title of “epic” when it comes to Greek mythology.

What game with elements of Greek mythology is your favorite to play? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!