Zelda Boss Reveals How Nintendo Fixed Ocarina of Time’s Most Hated Location After 28 Years

There are few areas in a video game that remembered as negatively as the infamous Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This location was one of constant frustration, with players being forced to travel slowly through underwater areas and consistently getting lost trying to navigate the Water Temple’s confusing layout. Thankfully, with the remake close to releasing, the creator behind the Water Temple has assured players that the new Ocarina of Time will finally address the biggest issues of this dungeon, streamlining it for a fresh audience while keeping its most innovative parts.

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Part of the problem with the original Water Temple is that its pacing is so off-putting compared to the other excellent dungeons present in the rest of the game. Your adventure slows down to a crawl as you swim through flooded hallways whose structure is complex to wrap your head around, due to limited visual landmarks able to help you explore. Even though Ocarina of Time changed the series forever, its weakest points are something fans have been hoping would be tweaked for the remake, and a recent interview confirms that to be the case.

Ocarina of Time’s Water Temple Will Receive Visual & Gameplay Changes That Make It Easier to Navigate

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According to an interview with Eiji Aonuma, the creator of the original Water Temple in Ocarina of Time, the developer has helped overhaul the location for the remake, introducing several changes while keeping the dungeon’s identity. Aonuma has been involved with The Legend of Zelda franchise for many years, so his input is layered with experience, having likely received plenty of feedback regarding the Water Temple since the first game came out. Calling the changes to the Water Temple “overdue homework,” Aonuma stated that “Since it [the Water Temple] is known for its difficulty in the original game, I had the team make some adjustments.”

Perhaps the biggest changes to the Water Temple in the remake come from its completely re-designed visual layout, from its walls and tunnels to its environmental obstacles players have to get past. Aonuma spoke on this, saying “we also changed some of the walls that made it easy to lose your sense of direction to lattice-style structures, making it possible to see the rooms beyond them and get a better sense of the overall space.” This should give players the landmarks they never had in the first Ocarina of Time, letting them make mental notes of where certain places are to map out the Water Temple better in their heads.

Another big change to the Water Temple comes with the underwater gameplay, which is still preserved from the original somewhat. When Aonuma reflected on his philosophy for the first Water Temple, he said “I wanted to create an experience where simply being underwater was fun,” and “what I find fascinating about being underwater is how different everything feels. The sounds change, and it feels like you’re in a completely different space.” This means that the remake still has players swimming, but gameplay tweaks to Ocarina of Time gives you more control over Link, making underwater travel less slow.

From what limited footage we’ve seen of the Water Temple in the remake, it seems like enemy encounters and puzzle designs are largely remaining the same as well. However, due to the visual changes, puzzles will likely be easier to identify and solve, giving players more visual queues to what they have to do. Lighting has also been redone, with glowing pillars to help guide players to new spaces to make the Water Temple less confusing. Keeping track of where you were going in this dungeon was by far the hardest part about completing it, so it’s good to see the dated visuals being corrected while the gameplay becomes more approachable at the same time.

Universal Gameplay Additions to Ocarina of Time’s Remake Retroactively Eliminate the Biggest Problem With the Water Temple

While the Water Temple itself has been directly addressed by creators behind the remake, other universal gameplay changes to Ocarina of Time arguably help it more. For example, the new Ocarina of Time allows players to swap between items without having to go into their menu, a feature that was tedious in the original game. The fact that players had to constantly toggle between items by going to the menu back and forth in the first Ocarina of Time made it extremely hard to keep track of areas within the Water Temple, which had rooms that looked almost the exact same. This is something Aonuma acknowledged in his Ask the Developer interview with Nintendo, confirming that the Water Temple may have been the key reason for the change being present in the whole remake.

Now, players can swap items at will, using a quick toggle menu at the top of their screen. A much better quest navigation menu also helps, giving players more tools to not get lost. Full camera control and access to a universal jump also gives players more agency to travel through the Water Temple, preventing gameplay restrictions from working against them. Giving players ways to keep their sense of direction is a change The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has desperately needed for years, so it’s good to see that the remake prioritized these changes strongly.

What do you think about the Water Temple changes in Ocarina of Time‘s remake? Let us know in the comments below!