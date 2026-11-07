Ocarina of Time Remake Shows Nintendo Exactly What Zelda’s Next Mainline Game Should Do

Few video games have the legacy and standing of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. It remains one of the greatest games in history despite its age, and Nintendo’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake of the title shows how good it is on modern hardware. Throughout the series, Nintendo has repeatedly experimented in many ways, but Ocarina is one of the most defining entries. But Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are by far the most different, which is both good and bad. While these changes have earned widespread praise, something has been lost along the way.

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Ocarina of Time’s remake shows now more than ever that Nintendo needs to return to the traditional Zelda formula. Carefully designed dungeons, memorable characters, and satisfying progression helped establish a formula that influenced generations of adventure games. The remake has scored exceptionally well in its reviews, showing that fans are desperate for a traditional Zelda on the Nintendo Switch 2. Porting iconic titles like Wind Waker and Twilight Princess would be a great step, but ultimately, the next mainline game needs to embrace the series’ classic formula and return to a more linear dungeon adventure.

The Ocarina of Time Remake Proves Traditional Zelda Still Works

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There is a reason Ocarina of Time remains one of the most celebrated video games ever made. Released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998, it perfectly translated Zelda’s established adventure formula into three dimensions. Players explored Hyrule, discovered new equipment, completed elaborate dungeons, and gradually unlocked previously inaccessible locations. Every major discovery felt like another piece of a larger adventure falling into place. Its structure encouraged exploration without sacrificing the carefully crafted challenges that made progressing through the story so satisfying.

The remake has improved nearly every aspect of this and introduced this classic title to a modern generation. The Nintendo Switch 2 remake has gone above and beyond compared to the Nintendo 3DS version, and it is easily poised to be one of the best games of 2026. Updated visuals, refined controls, and improvements to its presentation make the classic adventure more accessible without compromising its identity. The original’s level design, dungeon puzzles, and sense of progression feel better than ever.

The remake is already making waves, even as Grand Theft 6 looms ahead. However, its potential importance extends beyond sales figures. It shows that fans want a traditional Zelda experience and the older formula still works. Nostalgia certainly plays a part in Ocarina of Time’s success on the Nintendo Switch 2, but it isn’t the only factor. Players are enjoying a style of adventure that has disappeared from the series for over a decade, and it shows.

Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Lost Something Important

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I loved The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Both are excellent games and incredibly important for the series. Breath of the Wild transformed Hyrule into a massive playground with physics that begs for player experimentation. Tears of the Kingdom expanded this in so many ways and gave even more freedom. Nintendo accomplished something remarkable with both games, but it is time to look backward.

Mine, and many others’, biggest criticism is the dungeons and progression. Traditional Zelda games gradually introduced new tools that changed how players interacted with the world. Discovering the Hookshot wasn’t simply a reward, but a way to open up exploration and show player progression. Meanwhile, the newer games generally provide their most important abilities early, allowing players to solve challenges through experimentation. I loved that freedom, but the rigid approach of older games just can’t be beat.

The dungeons, however, are the biggest factor. Divine Beasts in Breath of the Wild and temples in Tears of the Kingdom offered interesting puzzles, but they failed to capture the elaborate, interconnected design of classic Zelda dungeons. I miss entering a new dungeon, discovering its secrets, obtaining a crucial item, and eventually defeating a boss that tests everything I’ve learned. That is why I fell in love with the series, and as much as I love the open-world games, I hope Nintendo goes back to what made The Legend of Zelda so special.

Nintendo’s Next Mainline Zelda Should Embrace Its Origins

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Nintendo’s next mainline Zelda game should return to traditional dungeons, item-based progression, and a more structured adventure. However, these can be blended with elements from Breath of the Wild, such as its larger environments, flexible exploration, and creative puzzle solutions. However, these features should complement Zelda’s classic design rather than replace it. Nintendo can build an interconnected world while ensuring that new equipment, story developments, and dungeons focus on a specific order.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker demonstrate how much variety the traditional formula can support. One offers a darker adventure with elaborate temples, while the other emphasizes sailing and discovering islands across a vast ocean. While they differ, both offered a sense of progression through new items and handcrafted dungeons. The next mainline Zelda should draw inspiration from these games and Ocarina of Time.

Remaking Ocarina of Time is one of Nintendo’s best decisions lately, and it shows exactly where the future of the series needs to go. So many fans want a return to the traditional Zelda formula, and this was the perfect title to showcase that. With modern hardware, Nintendo’s next Zelda game can be the best one yet. Nintendo can continue experimenting while remembering what made exploring and discovering Hyrule so unforgettable in the first place. The next mainline Zelda may not reach Ocarina’s heights, but that is no reason not to try.