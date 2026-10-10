Square Enix Is Sitting on the Perfect Game to Remake, And One Big Reason Makes Now the Best Time

Few studios have committed to remakes and remasters like Square Enix, and nothing proves this more than Final Fantasy 7: Remake and its sequels. It is perhaps one of the most ambitious remakes, transforming a legendary RPG into an expansive, modern experience. With Final Fantasy VII: Revelation scheduled to conclude that trilogy on April 8, 2027, Square Enix will soon have completed one of its biggest projects. However, there’s another early 2000s classic that deserves the same treatment, and its potential remake could arrive at the perfect time for the company, its fans, and the gaming industry as a whole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyone who grew up during the 2000s knows, and probably loves, Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts. Released in 2002, Kingdom Hearts introduced players to Sora, Donald, and Goofy, combining Disney worlds with Final Fantasy influences and an original story about friendship, darkness, and adventure. More than two decades later, the series remains popular, but its increasingly complicated narrative can intimidate newcomers, especially with the addition of Kingdom Hearts 3. Now, with Kingdom Hearts 4 pointing toward a possible late 2027 release, remaking the original game could be Square Enix’s smartest move ahead of it.

Kingdom Hearts Is Still Incredible, But Its Age Is Showing

image courtesy of square enix

There’s something special about returning to a childhood favorite and discovering that the magic is still there. I recently replayed the original, or at least Kingdom Hearts 1.5 ReMIX, and despite knowing what to expect, I found myself completely absorbed in the adventure again. Traveling between Disney worlds, fighting alongside Donald and Goofy, and uncovering the mysteries surrounding Sora’s journey remain just as enjoyable as I remembered. The soundtrack, characters, and atmosphere are some of my favorites. It was a very defining game in my childhood and remains just as nostalgic.

However, replaying Kingdom Hearts also reminded me just how much video games have evolved since 2002. The camera can be frustrating, platforming frequently feels imprecise, and certain environments are unnecessarily difficult to navigate. Deep Jungle remains a particularly good example, with its confusing layout and awkward traversal. Combat is still entertaining, especially once Sora unlocks additional abilities, but movement and targeting lack the responsiveness expected from modern action RPGs. These issues don’t ruin the experience, although they’re increasingly difficult to overlook when revisiting the game today.

This is why I so desperately want Kingdom Hearts to get a full remake like Final Fantasy 7. Square Enix wouldn’t need to fundamentally change what made the original successful. Instead, it could modernize combat, improve exploration, redesign frustrating encounters, and give familiar Disney worlds considerably more detail. While the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy leaned too heavily into open worlds, Kingdom Hearts worlds could be incredible with more to do. Likewise, the combat can really be ramped up to be even more fun. These changes would improve the game without sacrificing its nostalgic charm.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Makes This the Perfect Time for a Remake

image courtesy of square enix

The biggest reason Square Enix should consider a Kingdom Hearts remake is the upcoming release of Kingdom Hearts 4. It was first announced in 2022, and it has only become more and more anticipated. Although Square Enix hasn’t confirmed an official release date, speculation has suggested a possible late 2027 launch. Regardless of when it arrives, the next installment represents an opportunity to attract an entirely new generation of players. Unfortunately, convincing those newcomers to jump into a franchise with more than two decades of interconnected and obscure storytelling won’t be easy.

A Kingdom Hearts remake could make an enormous difference here. While Square Enix has released several collections, including Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, these are still confusing to newcomers. A modern remake of the original would provide a much more approachable starting point. Players could experience Sora’s introduction, learn about the Heartless and Keyblade, and develop an attachment to the characters before tackling the elaborate storylines of future installments.

Square Enix has already shown how instrumental a remake of this quality can be with Final Fantasy 7. With Final Fantasy VII Revelation concluding that project next April, the timing could be perfect. A Kingdom Hearts remake could become another major release for Square Enix, generating hype for the series and Kingdom Hearts 4. Of course, this would require substantial development time, making a release before the sequel far from guaranteed, but it would be a huge payoff if Square Enix did it.

A Kingdom Hearts Remake Could Introduce a New Generation to the Series

image courtesy of square enix

The original Kingdom Hearts is the most accessible the series ever is, with its sequels tacking on more layers of narrative that can be hard to follow. This makes the first game’s simple premise easier to understand and draw in new players. Sora is separated from his friends, discovers a mysterious weapon, and travels across Disney worlds searching for answers. It’s an effective introduction that gradually develops into something much bigger. For newcomers, that simplicity is an advantage, particularly when combined with recognizable characters from classic Disney films.

A remake could also address aspects of the original that might turn newer players away. Modernized controls, improved navigation, more detailed environments, and additional accessibility options would make the adventure considerably easier to get into. Square Enix could even expand certain worlds without changing their fundamental stories. At the same time, preserving the original soundtrack, emotional moments, and character relationships would be essential, though a modernized soundtrack could be a nice optional touch.

The goal shouldn’t be to replace the 2002 classic but to give players another way to experience it. The original is still a fantastic game, but its dated mechanics make it harder to play, even for fans like me. With the Final Fantasy VII: Remake trilogy approaching its conclusion and Kingdom Hearts 4 on the horizon, the company has an opportunity to revisit one of its greatest successes. A Kingdom Hearts remake feels like an opportunity Square Enix shouldn’t ignore, and it could completely change how it feels to pick up the Keyblade for the first time.

What would you want to see in a full remake of Kingdom Hearts? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!