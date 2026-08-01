Final Fantasy 7 Revelation’s Biggest Selling Point Could Also Be Its Biggest Negative

There is no doubt that the remake of Final Fantasy VII is one of the biggest projects in gaming, especially within the JRPG genre. The game is a beloved classic and the original remains one of the most iconic games in history. Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth expanded the original adventure in bold ways, adding new story elements, deeper character interactions, and combat that felt both modern and faithful. That approach has helped the remake trilogy become one of the company’s biggest successes. Now, with Final Fantasy VII Revelation officially announced as the concluding chapter, expectations have reached an all-time high for Cloud and his companions.

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Early details suggest Final Fantasy VII Revelation is aiming even higher. Director Naoki Hamaguchi has described it as an open-world adventure spanning the entire planet, with players able to freely fly the Highwind across a fully connected world from the start. While that sounds like the ultimate realization of the original game’s world map, it has also sparked concern among fans. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth already received criticism from some players for its abundance of optional activities, and making the world even larger risks distracting from what has always been this trilogy’s greatest strength, its unforgettable story.

Bigger Doesn’t Always Mean Better, Especially For Final Fantasy

One of the biggest reveals about Final Fantasy VII Revelation is its scale. Hamaguchi explained that unlike Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which featured separate continents connected through progression, the new game will allow players to explore an entire interconnected planet from the beginning while piloting the Highwind. On paper, that sounds like a dream come true for longtime fans who have wanted to freely travel the world since the original 1997 release.

The ambition is easy to appreciate, and it is understandable why Square Enix is taking this approach. Few moments in gaming are as memorable as finally gaining access to the Highwind and realizing just how expansive Gaia really is, especially when you could revisit areas. Translating that experience into a seamless modern RPG represents an enormous technical achievement and demonstrates just how far Square Enix has pushed this remake trilogy.

Still, bigger worlds bring bigger expectations. The industry has shown repeatedly that players value quality over sheer size. Massive maps can be exciting, but they can also dilute pacing if every region is packed with repetitive objectives instead of memorable discoveries. That concern naturally follows from Final Fantasy VII Revelation, as its predecessor already walked a fine line between rewarding exploration and overwhelming players with optional content. The last thing fans and I want is for Final Fantasy to feel like one of Ubisoft’s bloated titles.

Final Fantasy Rebirth’s Biggest Criticism Can’t Be Ignored

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth received widespread acclaim for its combat, characters, music, and recreation of iconic locations. At the same time, one recurring criticism centered on the volume of open-world activities. Ubisoft-style map icons, repeated world intel objectives, and lengthy completion checklists became sticking points for some players, even among those who loved the game overall.

None of those activities were necessarily poorly designed. Chocobo exploration, Protorelic quests, and regional challenges all had their moments. The issue was simply how often they interrupted the story. One minute Cloud and his friends were chasing Sephiroth through an emotional chapter, and the next it became easy to spend hours clearing icons before returning to the main objective.

I’ve experienced that temptation myself in open-world RPGs. I tell myself I’ll complete one quick side activity before continuing the story, only to realize three hours have disappeared. That works well in games built entirely around exploration, but Final Fantasy VII has always been remembered first for its narrative, its characters, and its emotional moments. Anything that slows that momentum deserves careful consideration. With Revelation looking to take this a step forward, it has me concerned that the most pivotal moments of the story will feel out of place.

The Story Must Always Come First

To Square Enix’s credit, Hamaguchi has already addressed concerns about world density. He said every continent has been designed with unique gameplay systems and activities, emphasizing that the goal is not simply to create a larger map but one filled with content. That is encouraging because an enormous world without engaging exploration would be far more disappointing.

Even so, the studio should resist the temptation to make size its primary selling point. The remake trilogy has succeeded because of its storytelling, its character development, and its ability to expand beloved scenes while respecting the original game. Those strengths should remain the focus as players approach the trilogy’s conclusion.

A world spanning an entire planet sounds incredible, and flying the Highwind freely across Gaia is something fans have imagined for decades. But if Final Fantasy VII Revelation wants to deliver the unforgettable finale players are hoping for, the world should exist to strengthen the story rather than distract from it. Spectacle alone will not define this final chapter. The moments between Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, and Sephiroth are what players will remember long after the credits roll, not the size of the world.