5 New Worlds We Absolutely Need in Kingdom Hearts 4 Now that Coco is Confirmed

At long last, Square Enix has confirmed the first brand-new world Sora and friends will travel to in Kingdom Hearts 4. In the latest gameplay trailer, we got a first look at Coco as it will appear in the game. But of course, not long after we laid eyes on the first new world, Kingdom Hearts fans were eager to see more. Alas, while the dedicated panel at D23 was amazing, even the extended cut of the trailer didn’t include confirmation of any additional new Disney worlds for Kingdom Hearts 4.

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With Kingdom Hearts 4 officially confirmed for 2027, we’ll likely see more of Sora’s adventures soon enough. But until Square Enix offers up confirmation of additional worlds, we can dream. There have been a handful of great Disney/Pixar movies since Kingdom Hearts 3 released back in 2019, plus plenty of other great Disney hits that haven’t yet arrived in the franchise. We don’t know how many new worlds Kingdom Hearts 4 will include, but I’m hoping that we will get to see at least some of these 5 absolutely essential worlds added to the series.

5) Brave

Courtesy of Disney

When it released in 2012, Brave got a bit of a mixed reception from fans and critics. Since then, Merida has felt a bit like a forgotten Disney princess. But personally? I loved her story, and I’d love to see it incorporated into Kingdom Hearts in some way. It does feel like a bit of a tougher fit for a full-on world than some of my other pitches, but I do think there’s a way it could. Seeing Sora and the gang wrapped up in the bear transformation curse could be fun, for instance. And the Scottish Highlands vibes of Brave would certainly be something of a different flavor compared to a lot of the worlds we’ve seen in Kingdom Hearts so far.

Realistically, I’m not entirely sure how a whole world built around Brave would work. But I’d love to see Square Enix try. Even if that can’t happen, I’d love to see Merida and/or the bear transformation spell come into play in the Kingdom Hearts franchise in some way. At the end of the day, Brave is a movie that deserves more love, and fitting it into Sora’s adventures could be a way to bring new viewers to the film. That, and I’m ready for any excuse to relive Merida shooting for her own hand in marriage, because that scene is just iconic.

4) Moana

courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios

Although Moana debuted before the release of Kingdom Hearts 3, it didn’t make its way into the game. However, it would be a perfect fit for the franchise. I can just imagine the boss fight against a big old Heartless version of Te Kā. The corrupted form of Te Fiti fits so naturally into the idea of the Heartless, while still staying true to Moana’s actual encounter with her. And Maui’s dynamic with Sora and the gang basically writes itself. He’d be such a fun temporary addition to the trio. For whatever reason, though, nothing Moana-themed has been in Kingdom Hearts to date.

Since the original released, we’ve also had a live-action Moana and Moana 2. Clearly, Disney fans love the Ocean-faring adventure and cast of characters. With two animated movies out there, Square Enix would have plenty to draw on to fit the world of Moana into the story of Kingdom Hearts 4. Even if it looks like we might spend more time in Sora’s “real” world in this game, the Coco reveal makes it clear we’ll see new Disney worlds, too. Hopefully, we’ll finally get at least something Moana-themed this time, even if it’s just a summoned ally.

3) Inside Out

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Inside Out might not seem like the most natural choice for a Kingdom Hearts world, but I think it could work. And I think Square Enix could do some pretty creative stuff with the concept, too. Remember that time we explored the inside of a whale? I sure do, because I spent a lot of time getting lost in there. Clearly, Kingdom Hearts isn’t afraid to do weird things with its world design. And an Inside Out-themed world set inside someone’s head feels like a perfect fit for the story as it’s shaping up from trailers so far.

Inside Out deals with the inside of Riley’s mind and the various emotions that inhabit it. Given that Sora’s memory seems to play a key role in Kingdom Hearts 4, going inside his mind could be a perfect way to incorporate Inside Out. Maybe Donald and Goofy have to navigate this world alone, as we’ve seen they may have to do in some parts of Kingdom Hearts 4. This is one I’d really love to see implemented, because it could truly involve some interesting mechanics and devices to move the story along.

2) Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Courtesy of Disney

In the world of Disney movies, Atlantis has always been kind of a weird one. It came out way back in 2001, and never quite seemed to rise to the same status as other big Disney films of the 2000s. The story tried to do something different from what we then expected from Disney, and it showed. But even if it’s a bit of a forgotten movie, it’s a great one, and one that feels like a natural fit for Kingdom Hearts. It’s far more of an action-adventure story than other Disney films, and the lost world of Atlantis would be a fun setting for Sora and the gang to explore.

I’ll admit, I think Atlantis is probably the least likely of all my picks for new worlds in Kingdom Hearts 4. The movie is older than most on the list and less well-known. Plus, we already know that a world based on Atlantis was part of the original concept for the first Kingdom Hearts. It was eventually cut because they couldn’t find a way to fit it into the story. That original concept could make a return in the next game, but it’s sadly more likely that Square Enix will leave that on the cutting room floor. Still, a girl can dream.

1)The Emperor’s New Groove

Courtesy of Disney

Pull the lever, Sora! Of all the Disney worlds still missing from Kingdom Hearts, I’m really hoping we finally get The Emperor’s New Groove. Even before we got a hint of the new worlds in Kingdom Hearts 4, this one has been on my wishlist and that of many fans. Though it’s less popular than some of Disney’s biggest hits from the 2000s, the movie is iconic. So many of its best lines are on repeat in my household and those of many Millennials. And it’s frankly a crime that, even though the movie predates the Kingdom Hearts franchise, we’ve had nary a spinach puff in the series.

The humor and cast of The Emperor’s New Groove just feel like a natural fit with the overall vibes of Kingdom Hearts. The series has always masterfully blended humor and heart, and after the latest trailer, I feel like we might need someone like Kronk to lighten the mood. It might be a little tricky to get the right costumes for Sora, Donald, and Goofy, but we could always turn them into llamas. I know I’m not alone in wanting to see a Kingdom Hearts take on Disney’s sleeper hit, and I really hope it finally comes to fruition this time around.