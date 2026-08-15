Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Window and First New World Confirmed in New Trailer

It’s been 7 years since Kingdom Hearts 3 released, and fans are eager for the next installment. Square Enix has been relatively tight-lipped about Kingdom Hearts 4 throughout its development. However, the game resurfaced this summer with a new gameplay trailer and confirmation that it will release on Switch 2. Now, fans have even more Kingdom Hearts news thanks to this year’s D23 convention. Ahead of the August 15th Kingdom Hearts panel livestream, Square Enix has already confirmed the Kingdom Hearts 4 release window in a new trailer.

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Fans had good reason to hope for some kind of Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal at D23 this year. After all, the August 15th panel has a truly star-studded lineup, and it has been heavily promoted by Disney, Square Enix, and even The Game Awards. But apparently, that wasn’t even the main event, as the release window confirmation came during the big August 14th Disney Entertainment showcase. Kingdom Hearts 4 will officially release in “late 2027.” And we now know of at least one new world appearing in the fourth installment.

Coco Confirmed for Kingdom Hearts 4 In New Release Window Trailer

Courtesy of Square Enix and Disney

At long last, we’ve got our first look at a brand-new world in Kingdom Hearts 4. What starts off like a look back on the animated movie Coco quickly turns into a surprise Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer that shows us both an in-depth look at the newest world and more details on the plot. It’s clear that Coco‘s inclusion will tie into the bigger theme of forgetting that will play a key role in Sora’s journey in the next game. And of course, Sora’s costume for the Coco-inspired world is on point as always.

Confirming the first new world in the game is huge. But the even bigger news flashes on the screen right at the end of the trailer. Kingdom Hearts 4 will officially release in late 2027. While it’s not an exact release date just yet, it’s confirmation that the long wait for the next installment is almost over. You can get a first look at Coco in Kingdom Hearts 4 in the trailer below:

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This is the biggest chunk of new info we’ve had on Kingdom Hearts 4 in quite some time. And we just might get more later today, with the Kingdom Hearts panel slated for 7:30 PM ET on August 15th. But even if we don’t, fans finally have a general timeline for when we’ll once again pick up the Keyblade and battle the Heartless. Hopefully, that will take place alongside our old friends Donald and Goofy, but the trailer does show off a heartbreaking hint that all may not be entirely well with the trio.

Along with confirming the Kingdom Hearts 4 release window, we got some more big news about the game during last night’s panel. A Kingdom Hearts TV series is officially in the works, and boy am I already excited for a new audience to try and follow the storyline. From the looks of it, the next few years will be big for Kingdom Hearts fans in a way we haven’t seen in quite some time.

Kingdom Hearts 4 will release in late 2027 for the confirmed platforms of PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.