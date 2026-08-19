Horizon 3 Release Update Shared in New PlayStation Report

A new report has shed light on when the next mainline entry in the Horizon series from PlayStation will release. Since the launch of Horizon Forbidden West in 2022, PlayStation and developer Guerrilla Games have released a handful of new titles associated with the franchise. These have included the PSVR 2 game Horizon Call of the Mountain, the kid-friendly LEGO Horizon Adventures, and the upcoming co-op title Horizon Hunters Gathering. Despite there not being a lack of Horizon games, most fans have continued to wonder when the third installment in the main series will be arriving. Now, we seem to have some clarity on this front.

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According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, the next mainline Horizon game is said to be “far, far away.” Schreier said that the reason for Horizon 3 still being so far down the road is because Horizon Hunters Gathering has been the primary focus for almost the entirety of Guerrilla Games within recent years. As such, even though the studio clearly intends to make a third Horizon game centered around Aloy, this project is one that sounds as though it won’t arrive until well after the release of the PlayStation 6.

To hear that Guerrilla Games has been prioritizing Horizon Hunters Gathering over that of Horizon 3 is somewhat of a surprise. While PlayStation as a whole has been pushing its studios to create live-service titles throughout the course of the PS5 generation, Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West each sold countless millions of copies. This success has resulted in Horizon becoming one of the biggest properties that PlayStation owns, which would make one think that Horizon 3 would be a larger focus for the gaming corporation.

What’s more concerning is that Guerrilla’s work on Horizon Hunters Gathering sounds like it’s not going well. In the wake of playtests earlier this year, Schreier said that Guerrilla is now greatly reworking Hunters Gathering after the title received negative feedback from players. Given PlayStation’s history with live-service projects in recent years, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the company outright cancel Hunters Gathering, although the game is likely a bit too far into development at this point for such a move to transpire.

If Horizon Hunters Gathering is indeed struggling, though, this could prompt Guerrilla to begin shifting its focus to Horizon 3 sooner rather than later. Currently, Horizon 3 is undoubtedly in pre-production within the studio, as those in charge at Guerrilla surely have an idea of the story and scope that will be found within the next entry in the franchise. With the PS6 potentially releasing in 2027 or 2028, Guerrilla might not begin pushing Horizon 3 further along so that it can get the long-awaited sequel out within the first years of the next PlayStation hardware.