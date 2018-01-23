Ever since the Pong craze took hold in the early 70s, video games have become more and more ingrained into our culture. For some people, gaming has become a way of life, and it’s a technology that’s constantly evolving, getting better and better. So asking ourselves “What are the best video games EVER?” is a bit of a loaded question. It’s a very tough list to compile, cramming all of the genres into one giant pool to decipher what games have truly stood the test of time. It’s like asking “What is the best book ever written?”
There are no wrong answers. So obviously, this is completely subjective, and you might feel entirely different based on your own video game history. But make no mistake – every game on this list, at the time they were released, influenced the games that would follow, and they are without a doubt some of the most important games to have ever been made.
So without further ado – The 10 Best Video Games of ALL Time!
10. Goldeneye 007
With today’s vibrant modding scene there’s actually more ways than ever to enjoy this all-time classic. Time for another gaming night with the buds like old times!
9. The Last of Us
8. World of Warcraft
7. Street Fighter II
6. Doom
By the way, we can’t think of any other game that has received the kind of revival that DOOM did with its 2016 reboot. It’s one Hell of a roller-coaster that shouldn’t be missed.
5. Pac-Man
I know we said that Street Fighter was largely responsible for the competitive arcade gaming scene, but anyone who was there back in the 80s and early 90s knows that the competitive PAC-MAN scene was just as lively, and almost as brutal!
4. Grand Theft Auto III
3. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Everyone who loves adventure games owes a debt of gratitude to Ocarina of Time, because it inspired generations of developers and artists. We still love to play this one.
2. Tetris
In fact, it’s still the best seller. Look up any comprehensive list of the best-selling games of all-time, and Tetris is always in the top spot once all of the platforms are taken into consideration. We know that Minecraft is trying hard to catch up, but we doubt any game will ever out-sell Tetris.
1. Super Mario Bros 3
Even among hardcore Nintendo fans, it’s common to see a unanimous nod to Super Mario Bros. 3 as the best in the series, and that’s saying something in a world where Super Mario Galaxy and Odyssey exist!