10 Video Games Releasing in August 2024 You Should Not Miss

coSummer is coming to an end, and usuallty August caps the occasion with lots of video game releases. Compared to previous years though, August 2024 is a bit quiet. Even when things are a little slower than normal though, there are still plenty of new games to anticipate whether you are on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or even last-gen consoles. To this end, Ubisoft is unveiling its take on Star Wars, some old favorites from yesteryear are returning, and the opportunity to channel your inner Edgerrin James with a new Madden.

Below, you can peruse all of August 2024’s most compelling video game releases across the aforementioned platforms. More specifically, the 10 most notable games, plus 10 honorable mentions, for 20 games total. In other words, there should be a little something for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Myth: Wukong

About: “Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.”

Release Date: August 20 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Outlaws

About: “Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

Release Date: August 30 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Madden NFL 25

About: “Nothing hits like Madden NFL 25. Experience the next level of FieldSENSE with new BOOM Tech, a new dynamic physics-based tackling system that lets you dominate the gridiron like a bonafide NFL superstar on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Shred defenders and stifle offenses with ultimate control across a new era of modes with authentic football experiences.”

Release Date: August 16 via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Concord

About: “Concord is a five-versus-five character-driven, first-person multiplayer shooter set in the Concord galaxy. In Concord, you play as the crew of the Northstar-a group of guns-for-hire known in our galaxy as Freegunners. The Freegunners roam the stars taking high-stakes jobs on worlds across Wild space, where they face other fiercely competitive Freegunner crews. From match-to-match, you’ll form your team of Freegunners with other players and battle it out with rival crews to take home the reward across a variety of maps and modes.”

Release Date: August 23 via PC and PS5

Hunt: Showdown 1896

About: “Hunt: Showdown 1896 ushers players into a whole new era of Hunt. Introducing a new rocky mountain biome set in Colorado, with a new map, upgrades to tech, performance, and much, much more!”

Release Date: August 15 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Visions of Mana

About: “A new adventure begins in Visions of Mana-the first mainline title in the Mana series in over 15 years! Immerse yourself in the vibrant graphics of this beautiful world, where the powers of nature blend with the elemental aspects of mana to create a rich tapestry of life. Journey through enchanting locations with near-seamless transitions in a semi-open field that’s yours to discover. Brace yourself for fast-paced, multi-dimensional actions in battle to enrich your fighting experience. Use the magic of the Elementals to explore this vast world to your heart’s content!”

Release Date: August 29 via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Thank Goodness You’re Here!



About: “Explore the strange town of Barnsworth in this cheeky comedy slapformer! After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs…”

Release Date: August 1 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Xbox Port)



About: “Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of tiny spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.”

Release Date: August 15 via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

World of Warcraft: The War Within

About: “Journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire, where the malicious Harbinger of the Void is gathering arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.”

Release Date: August 26 via PC

The Mortuary Assistant (Console Port)

About: “In The Mortuary Assistant, you take on the role of Rebecca Owens, a newly graduated apprentice at River Fields Mortuary, but not everything at this job is as it seems. Late one night you are called in to handle some embalmings. When the Mortician, Raymond, calls the mortuary when you arrive, you soon realize this is a night like none other and there’s no escape from the demonic forces plaguing the mortuary.”

Release Date: August 2 via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

10 Honorable Mentions: