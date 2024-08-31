Steam Bundle Saves You Over $300 on 17 Games

Steam game deals are everywhere all the time which can make it hard to pick out some of the best promos, but if you’re looking for a new Steam game or two to play this weekend and beyond, you could do much worse than one 17-game bundle that’s live now. It’s actually supposed to be an 18-game bundle where you can pick whatever Steam games you want from it to save more as you pick more, but at least one of the games was so popular that it’s already sold out, so some of the others will likely follow suit soon.

The Steam game bundle in question is hosted over on Fanatical’s site and is focused on indies, but it’s certainly got some games in it that Steam users will have already heard of. Several games from the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, for example, are in the bundle to hold people over while they wait for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to release. If survival-horror shooters aren’t your speed, you have much lighter options, too, like Tinykin and Slap City.

Like other Fanatical bundles, this one works by saving more if you pick more. Choose 2two games and they’re $2.50 apiece, four games and they’re only $2.25 apiece, and seven or more games and they’re $2.14 apiece. If you choose all the games, you can get them for exactly $36.41 which is far better than the normal price of $366.81 for all those Steam games.

You can check out the Fanatical bundle of indie Steam games right here, but each of the games is also previewed below so you can see if they’re worth your time.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

“Mercenaries and bounty hunters compete to recover these artifacts, which command extortionate prices on the black market. Others seek to find the truth behind the Zone, while some merely revel in the desolate lawlessness of the place. Whatever their motivation, over time these individuals – Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers and Robbers – have become known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s. Awakening in the Zone, you are one such S.T.A.L.K.E.R., fighting for survival in this man-made Hell, while trying to discover the truth behind Chernobyl’s sinister past and ominous future.”

Not For Broadcast

“Not For Broadcast is an immersive, narrative-driven propaganda sim that lets you set the agenda. Mix four camera feeds, choose the headlines, bleep the bad language – all under the pressure of a live broadcast. Will you censor the news and be rewarded, or expose the truth and live with the consequences?”

Graveyard Keeper

“It’s dead good fun… experience the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim with Graveyard Keeper. You’ll build and manage your own graveyard while finding shortcuts to cut costs, expand into entertainment with witch-burning festivals, and scare nearby villagers into attending church. This is a game of capitalism and doing whatever it takes to build a thriving business.”

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

“S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat takes PC gamers once again into the vicinity of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor that exploded in 1986. This so-called “Zone” is a highly contaminated area cordoned off by the military and now is combed through by the so-called stalkers, modern fortune hunters, in search of unique artifacts. In the role of Agent Alexander Degtyarev, who is dressed up as stalker, the player has to investigate the mysterious disappearance of five military helicopters and thereby stand one’s ground against the various stalker groups.”

Streets of Rogue

“Streets of Rogue is a rogue-lite about player choice, freedom, and anarchic fun. The game takes inspiration from fast-paced top-down rogue-lites like Binding of Isaac and Nuclear Throne, and adds free-form, experimentation-driven, emergent gameplay elements of RPGs like Deus Ex.”

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

“What new challenges await stalkers within the depths of the new zone? Why do anomalous outbursts continue to rattle the Zone, and what can be done to stop them? Which faction will take the upper hand in the Factions War? These and many other questions will be answered in the official prequel – S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky.”

This War Of Mine: Complete Edition

“In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, but rather as a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with a lack of food, medicine, and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.”

Pathologic 2

“Pathologic 2 is a narrative-driven dramatic thriller about fighting a deadly outbreak in a secluded rural town. The town is dying. Face the realities of a collapsing society as you make difficult choices in seemingly lose-lose situations. The plague isn’t just a disease. You can’t save everyone. The plague is devouring the town. The chief local healer is dead, and you are now to take his place. You’ll have to look for unexpected allies. The local kids are hiding something. Try playing by their rules.”

Tinykin

“Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Catch hundreds of mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions and a lot more!”

Low Magic Age

“Adventure and fight in a medieval fantasy open world! Build heroic characters with various abilities, travel through villages, cities, or perilous dungeons. In this world of sword and magic, you can choose your own way of life freely. As one of the core gameplays, Low Magic Age owns a strategic turn-based combat system and advanced character building. Field of view, fog of war, charging and flanking, spells, and combat maneuvers, you can experience more exciting game features in the fast-paced Arena mode.”

Coromon

“The sun begins to dawn on Velua, a new day for the world and a new day for you, a freshly minted Battle Researcher of the global research society known as Lux Solis. It’s your first day and everything goes smoothly until a mysterious force attacks your latest workplace. Build up a squad of Coromon, track down the invaders, and grapple with a rising threat that endangers everyone on Velua!”

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos

“Are you ready to dive into a tactical RPG chock-full of charm, humour and crazy characters?! They are clumsy, inexperienced and feisty but…they’ll have to endure each other’s company to get the dungeon’s treasure. However, a feeling of déjà-vu quickly arises … Guide this team of unlikely heroes in an adventure full of humour and chaos!”

Tannenberg

“Bring the massive battles of the Eastern Front in WW1 to life in multiplayer FPS Tannenberg. You’ll engage in battles with up to 64 players fighting for control of key sectors of the battlefield, each one offering a distinct strategic advantage. Warfare between the Russian Empire, Germany, and their allies offers a fresh experience for first-person shooter players and history aficionados alike.”

Slap City

“Slap City is a Seriously Fun platform fighter with a perfect mix of characters from the Ludosity universe. Play Locally or Online. Slap it hard in Ranked or fast and loose in Slap Ball game mode. We are the original inventors of Clutch Technology.”

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

“Enter Tahnra, a land savaged by war. You, a fresh academy graduate with humble beginnings, will grow to lead a grand army against a corrupt adversary. Gather heroes, form bonds, and lead your force in turn-based battles. Make use of tactics, terrain, morale and more to bring peace to the land!”

Verdun

“Experience one of the bloodiest conflicts in world history. Verdun is the first multiplayer FPS set in a realistic World War One setting, the game which started the WW1 Game series. The vicious close-quarters nature of trench warfare means that skill with a bayonet can be as vital as good aim with a rifle.”

Lost Castle

“Lost Castle is a super cute, super hard action RPG with roguelike elements and randomized dungeons. Brimming with a host of hand drawn, humorous characters and environments that embrace retro action with modern twists.”