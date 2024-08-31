Dragon Age: The Veilguard Confirms Fan-Favorite Gameplay Feature

BioWare has confirmed Dragon Age: The Veilguard will boast a fan-favorite gameplay feature when it releases in October via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Like previous BioWare games, the expectation with the next Dragon Age game is that it will have lots of cutscenes. The quality of these cutscenes remains to be seen. Of course, fans of the studio and the games they make will hope these cutscenes are more in line with Mass Effect and Dragon Age of old, and not Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem.

Regardless of whether or not the cutscenes will be good, Dragon Age: The Veilguard players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S will have the option to pause said cutscenes. This may seem like an inconsequential feature, but when it is not supported, it is noticeable and tedious.

Further, it may seem like an obvious feature to include, but there are plenty of modern games that release with no option to pause a cutscene. Obviously, for those with young kids, in particular, the inability to pause the game at the drop of a dime when you need to is a massive drawback.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 31 via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For all our of our previous and extensive coverage on the upcoming BioWare game, click here.

“Solas, the Dread Wolf and Elven Trickster god of legend, wants to tear down the Veil that separates Thedas from the world of demons, restoring his people’s immortality and glory-even at the cost of countless lives. But his ritual goes awry, and his worst fears are realized, as two of his most ancient and powerful adversaries are released. They seek only to finish what they started millennia ago – the complete and utter domination of our world. Rook’s journey to stop these two powerful deities will span across all of Thedas to bustling cities, lush tropics, boreal forests, fettered swamps and the deepest depths, but be wary of the evil forces along the way like the Dark Spawn, Venatori Cultists and Demons of the Fade.”