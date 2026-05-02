26 Years Later, Fan-Favorite Sega Classic Comes to Modern Consoles with First-Ever English Release

It’s always exciting when a retro game gets ported to modern consoles. These re-releases offer a chance for longtime fans to revisit favorites, while also introducing classic games to a new generation. And the last few years have been pretty good to us on that front, from the surprising launch of Pokemon FireRed and Leaf Green for Switch to collections like the upcoming Rugrats Retro Rewind. Now, real-time strategy fans in the U.S. have an especially exciting new modern port to look forward to as a Japan-exclusive Sega game heads to modern consoles.

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The original Culdcept first released for the Sega Saturn in Japan back in 1997. It sparked an entire franchise of beloved turn-based strategy games with a virtual board game feel. Though later versions and entries in the franchise did eventually make their way to North America, the original Culdcept the First has never been available in English. Now, that’s about to change with the upcoming release of Culdcept the First Saturn Tribute. This multi-platform release will bring an enhanced version of the original classic to modern consoles, complete with English subtitles.

Culdcept the First Saturn Tribute Brings Original That Sparked Retro Strategy Series to Modern Consoles

Image courtesy of Clear River Games and City Connection

When it was released in 1997, Culdcept the First introduced players to a dice and card RTS game that quickly became a fan-favorite in Japan. Subsequent releases have brought the franchise to the U.S., but fans have never before been able to easily access the original in English. This first installment introduces players to the world of Culdra Space, where they learn to wield a powerful magic book that contains the power of creation itself. As Ceptors, players must traverse Culdra Space, using their cards to do battle and take over territory.

The game combines board game traversal with deckbuilding and creature collection for an experience that laid the foundation for many beloved titles today. And now, Culdcept the First will be accessible on modern consoles, giving fans a chance to see where the franchise began. To get a look at the new and improved Culdcept the First Saturn Tribute, you can check out the official announcement trailer below:

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The new, modern version brings back the original classic with modern enhancements, including quality-of-life updates and its first-ever English subtitles. New features include:

Rewind feature to return to prior Checkpoints along the way

Quick Save to easily save your progress to pick back up where you left out, outside of the classic’s original save function

Optional Bonus Pack that adds more reward cards at the end of matches

Optional Reveal Hands feature that lets you view your own and the opponent’s hand at any time

Language Switching to toggle between Japanese and English

If some retro deckbuilding strategy sounds good to you, this is definitely one to keep on your radar. Culdcept the First Saturn Tribute will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Its release date is yet to be announced, but we do know that it will be available from Clear River Games as a digital and physical release. The standard edition is priced at $34.99, with a deluxe version available for $79.99.

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