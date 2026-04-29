New Collection Brings 6 Classic Game Boy & PS1 Games to Nintendo Switch & PS5

For many gamers of a certain age, many of our nostalgic favorites have been lost to time. Unless you have kept hold of older consoles and physical copies of your favorite games, revisiting them can be next to impossible. Or, at the very least, pretty expensive. Thankfully, many of the most beloved retro titles are getting new life as classic collections arrive on modern consoles. And if you have fond memories of playing any of the Rugrats games growing up, a newly announced retro collection definitely needs to be on your radar.

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Limited Run Games recently announced its latest retro gaming collection, which will release digitally and physically for Nintendo Switch and PS5. The Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection includes a total of 6 classic Rugrats games from the 90s and early 2000s. The list spans titles that originally released for Game Boy up through the Game Boy Advance, as well as a few former PS1 exclusives. And with some of those games coming out with multiple versions, the full collection actually features a total of 8 games. It releases digitally for Switch and PS5 on May 15th, with physical edition preorders going live on May 1st.

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection Brings Nickelodeon Classics Back to Modern Consoles

Image courtesy of Nickelodeon and Limited Run Games

Rugrats was an incredibly popular TV series in the 90s, so it’s no surprise the show spawned its fair share of video game spin-offs. Tommy Pickles and co have appeared in a wide array of puzzle, platformer, and movie tie-in games over the years. And now, 6 of them are about to make a reappearance for modern gamers thanks to this upcoming collection. Here’s the full list of games that will be included in this retro collection when it arrives on May 15th:

Rugrats: Search for Reptar – 1998 PS1-exclusive puzzle mystery game

– 1998 PS1-exclusive puzzle mystery game The Rugrats Movie – 1998 Game Boy & Game Boy Color movie tie-in platformer. Both versions are included in the collection.

– 1998 Game Boy & Game Boy Color movie tie-in platformer. Both versions are included in the collection. Rugrats: Time Travelers – 1999 Game Boy Color platformer

– 1999 Game Boy Color platformer Rugrats: Studio Tour – 1990 PS1-exclusive action adventure game

– 1990 PS1-exclusive action adventure game Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – 2000 adventure game released for PS1 and N64; Game Boy Color version was a side-scrolling platformer. Both versions are included in the collection.

2000 adventure game released for PS1 and N64; Game Boy Color version was a side-scrolling platformer. Both versions are included in the collection. Rugrats: Castle Capers – 2001 Game Boy Advance exclusive platformer

Each title will be remastered for modern consoles, with new quality-of-life updates to ensure they run well on Nintendo Switch and PS5. The games will have customizable screen filters to give them a retro vibe. In addition, a “save anywhere” feature has been added to cut down on the stress of lost progress that many of us remember all too well from the 2000s.

Image courtesy of Nickelodeon and Limited Run Games

The game will be available digitally on the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store starting on May 15th. But there will also be physical versions available for both platforms. Pre-orders for these physical versions of the Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection go live starting on May 1st. There will be a Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition for both consoles, with price information to come once pre-orders go live on the Limited Run Games website. If you love revisiting retro games like the early Rugrats titles, this is a collection well worth keeping an eye on.

Did you play any of these Rugrats games when they first released? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!