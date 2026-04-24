Fans of Classic Sega Games Just Got Some Exciting News

2026 is a pretty big year for video game anniversaries, with franchises like Pokemon and The Legend of Zelda hitting major milestones. Fans and publishers alike love a good anniversary celebration, and that’s made this year pretty exciting already. Now, SEGA has confirmed its own initiative to celebrate several classic games celebrating their anniversaries in 2026. The company has been a big name in gaming since the very beginning, so it’s got plenty of big IP to honor.

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On April 24th, SEGA revealed a new project called SEGA Universe, launching a new website to announce the initiative. Its motto is “No old, stay gold,” and the goal is to bring new life to beloved classic games by “expanding into film, music, fashion, and even further forms of entertainment.” Alongside the launch of the website, SEGA released a nostalgia-fueled new video that highlights the project and even teases a few potential IP that will be included.

SEGA to Celebrate Its Classic Games with New Cross-Media Initiative

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The announcement video and website don’t officially confirm any of SEGA’s plans for this new project just yet. However, the website does include a “2026 selected” section, which lists games and characters that are celebrating big anniversaries this year. Presumably, these are contenders for getting new releases under this initiative. And it’s quite the list, spanning from 1986 arcade titles up through more recent SEGA Dreamcast titles.

The full list of retro SEGA games included on the new SEGA Universe website is:

Fantasy Zone (1986 arcade shooter)

Outrun (1986 arcade racing game)

Streets of Rage (1991 SEGA Genesis action game)

Rent a Hero (1991 SEGA Genesis action RPG)

Guardian Heroes (1996 SEGA Saturn action RPG)

NiGHTS into Dreams (1996 SEGA Saturn flight action game)

Dynamite Deka (1996 arcade action game)

Sakura Wars (1996 SEGA Saturn adventure game)

SGGG (2001 SEGA Dreamcast simulation RPG)

Image courtesy of SEGA

Each title on the list already has its first multi-media venture, with a link to a dedicated playlist for every game featured on the website. As of now, it’s not clear whether SEGA plans to release new projects for all 9 of these featured titles this year or at all. But their inclusion on the website feels like a hint that the brand at least wants fans to remember these classic games exist. And that reminder coming alongside this new initiative likely means fans can expect something to celebrate most of these games in the near future. At the very least, it looks likely that something new is coming for Sakura Wars, which features prominently in the video, and something new for the franchise has already been strongly hinted at.

If we do get something for each title, it will most likely be a new cross-media project, such as music, real-world products like clothes or accessories, and the like. However, that “even further forms of entertainment” tag on the end of the project’s stated goals certainly doesn’t rule out new games or a classics collection re-release for these titles, either. After all, SEGA has been known to put out a classics collection or 2, so we could well see a new one that includes some or all of these older games alongside other cross-media projects for fans of the classics.

Is your favorite SEGA game on the list of 2026 featured titles for this new SEGA Universe project? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!