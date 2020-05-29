8 PS4, Xbox One, and PC Games to Play for Free This Weekend

Many more games across most major platforms are available to play for free this weekend that include some big-name games and others that might just become your new favorites. While the reception of the free games offered each weekend depends entirely on the players and how well each individual receives the games, the final weekend of May has some free-to-play picks that have a good chance of being ones you’ve already considered playing at some point or maybe want to revisit. You’ll still need PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships to play them in many cases, but that requirement won’t be a problem for most console players. Steam has its usual offering of free-to-play games for the weekend for people to try and then buy at steep discounts if they like them, but some of the reasons why this weekend is better than others have to do with the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. After taking a weekend off, Xbox’s Free Play Days program is back on for this weekend and is already underway. On top of that, PlayStation offered one of its PlayStation Plus games for June to all subscribers ahead of schedule, so you can go ahead and download that one now while you wait on the second in the pair to become free next month. To set yourself up with a new game or an old favorite this weekend, check out all the games below that are available for free for the next few days.

Hunt: Showdown Starting with Xbox and the return of its Free Play Days, we have Hunt: Showdown, a multiplayer game about surviving against the monsters your hunting and the other players who want to take your bounties away. By playing with a partner in Hunt: Showdown, you two will form a monster-hunting team and track down your primary objective while other teams try to do the same. Hunting the monster is only part of the game though. With the other teams after the same objective, you’ll have to deal with them during the match and after the bounty is secured while you’re trying to get evacuated. You can play Hunt: Showdown for free with an Xbox Live Gold membership until May 31st.

Jump Force Next up in the Free Play Days offering is Jump Force, the arena fighter that features not just one anime or manga but a whole collection of them. From One Piece to Naruto to Dragon Ball Z and pretty much any other acclaimed franchise you can think of, characters from all around have joined Jump Force to fight. The game’s been continually getting new content since its release and has multiple editions available and discounted for those who want to stick around after the Free Play Days deal ends on May 31st.

Stellaris: Console Edition Last but certainly not least in the Free Play Days selection is Stellaris: Console Edition. While the first two games are more about fending off monsters and other fighters, this game is about the bigger picture as you strategize and plan the best course for your empire. You’ll start out small in Stellaris, but you can grow your empire through various means like diplomacy and other forms of progression. The game’s available to play for free with an Xbox Live Gold subscription until May 31st.

Call of Duty: WWII Over on the PlayStation 4, we have a game that’s released ahead of the normal PlayStation Plus schedule. Call of Duty: WWII is available for free now for those who have a PlayStation Plus subscription, but you don’t have to get the game right away if you want to play something else since it’ll be around all weekend. Call of Duty: WWII was released years ago and takes players back in time instead of putting them into modern battles, so if you need a break from continued live content and Warzone, get WWII while it’s available and it’s yours to keep.

Sludge Life A new game from Devolver Digital called Sludge Life hasn’t been out for very long and it’s already free-to-own for anyone who downloads it from the Epic Games Store. The promotion lasts for an entire year, but you may as well download it this weekend if you’re interested so that you don’t forget. The primary objective of the game is to tag buildings and more with your graffiti, but as you can see from the trippy trailer above, there’s more to it than that.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Joining Sludge Life in the Epic Games Store as a free-to-own game is one players might be more familiar with. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is currently free to own from now until June 4th so long as you get it from Epic Games’ platform. For those who haven’t tried it, The Handsome Collection comes with Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Those games should keep you busy for a while and are best with friends, so be sure to get them and get your buddies to get them from the store while they’re still available.

PixARK If you’re into the idea of Minecraft but have thought the game needed a few more dinosaurs and other historic elements added to it, you may be inclined to check out PixARK now that it’s available as a free-to-try game. Steam’s offering the game to players for free as part of its routine weekend deals, but it’s not free-to-keep and is only playable for free for a while. A spin-off of the Ark series, PixARK features some familiar graphics with elements you may recognize from the franchise’s main games. It’s available at a discount as well if you end up enjoying your time there.