A New Cyberpunk 2077 Game Is Adapting Netflix’s Hit Series (And We Finally Have Details)

The Cyberpunk 2077 franchise is living its best life these days, as not only is there a successful video game from CD Projekt Red to experience, but there’s also an incredibly popular hit animated series on Netflix, and that’s without mentioning the Cyberpunk TCG’s massively popular Kickstarter campaign. Now a new Cyberpunk game is joining the fray, and it’s based on Netflix’s runaway hit.

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The new game is titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Hunted, and as the name implies, it is based on Netflix’s highly successful Edgerunners animated series. You’ll be playing as Lucy, David, Rebecca, and Maine as you work together to utilize your special abilities and complete missions to ultimately make it out of the city. Time is of the essence as well, as each game only takes around 25 minutes to complete. The game is up for pre-order now and is set to hit stores in September of 2026.

What Should You Expect From Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Hunted?

In Cyberpunk Edgerunners – Hunted, you start out with the beginning tile layout for Night City, which features a number of connecting tiles that will affect what routes you can take around the city. Eventually, an exit tile will be placed, and all four Edgerunners will need to reach that tile before the end of the game.

You’ll also be working to complete a Mission Card as you make your way through the city, and you will all need to work together to get it done. If you want to raise the difficulty, you can take on more missions at once, with up to three of those mission cards raising the stakes. While you’re doing all this, the hourglass is moving across the time track every time it runs out, so every action you choose has even more weight and meaning.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Hunted is played in two phases, which are the Edgerunner Phase and the Enemy Phase. The Edgerunners phase will be when all of the players make their moves and take their actions, but due to the real-time nature of the ticking clock, players are encouraged to take their turns simultaneously. That said, communication is still key, and you will need to work together to take down your enemies.

After the Edgerunner phase, it’s time for the Enemy Phase. This is when enemies will move towards the closest Edgerunner, and if they reach one, they will attack. That would be enough of a challenge, but the bad news is that every time they attack an Edgerunner, they will cause the hourglass to move one space on the time track. Since the hourglass doesn’t flip, these moves will cost the team even more critical time and move you closer to defeat.

To win, you’ll need to complete your mission card (or mission cards, depending on your level of challenge) and get all four of your Edgerunners to the Exit Map Tile, which will be revealed as you play the game. Future replays will be different thanks to the randomness of creating your city at the beginning of the game and your choice of Edgerunners, and we can’t wait to learn more about what the game has in store.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Hunted is up for pre-order now, and should land in stores in September of 2026.

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