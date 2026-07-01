Deltarune Chapter 5 Creates One Of The Most Interesting Adventures For The Game Yet

After almost an entire year, Deltarune has released a new Chapter to its story, with another announced to be coming sooner than players expected. Although players have described this Chapter as less impactful than the ones that came before it, Chapter 5 has a variety of interesting approaches to its narrative and gameplay to entice players to return. Without spoiling the events of the “Normal” or “Weird” routes of this Chapter, this may be one of the most interesting segments of Deltarune yet.

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Not much has been heard from lead developer Toby Fox about Deltarune since the back in late June 2025. Chapters 3 & 4 were released simultaneously back then, so Chapter 5 being a stand-alone portion of the game in June 2026 had fans initially wondering why the content drop was far less than last time. However, jumping into Chapter 5 shows how much bigger it is in scale compared to those past story sections, being comparable to the extensive Chapter 2 seen in 2021.

Deltarune Chapter 5’s June 2026 Release Has The Game Trending Once Again On Steam

Courtesy of Toby Fox

Before Chapter 5 of Deltarune was released, the game had around a 133,000 concurrent player count on Steam, but this number quickly skyrocketed to 290,000 in less than 24 hours. This statistic has only grown over time, not only showing how invested fans are to see the next story segment of Deltarune, but also how extensive this Chapter is compared to others. Players are staying in Chapter 5 for longer than 3 or 4, likely due to the extra content and secrets you can find throughout the new Dark World introduced.

Toby Fox and the talented development team behind Deltarune‘s continuing Chapters have outdone themselves with Chapter 5, which weaves both the classic turn-based gameplay from its inception with new systems for players to enjoy. Players well versed in other genres will quickly recognize platforming segments from popular side scrolling titles in Chapter 5, with plenty of Deltarune spins to give it some extra flair. The story itself is also emphasized even more in Chapter 5, with the beginning section being a complete day outside of any Dark World to celebrate a town festival with many fan-favorite characters.

The mysteries of Deltarune are still on full display in this Chapter, but with plenty of new faces who are instantly memorable to expand the narrative’s direction. Much like Queen in Chapter 2 or Tenna in Chapter 3, the new Chapter 5 “villain” Flowery is instantly one of my favorite characters in the game, and someone with plenty of Undertale references to satisfy long-time Toby Fox fans. The music and art style of a flower-filled Dark World is also insanely impressive in Chapter 5, with remixes of classic Undertale tracks mixing with new arrangements to fall in love with.

Creator Toby Fox Labels Chapter 5 As “One Last Fun Adventure” Before The Game Takes A Turn

Courtesy of Toby Fox

Much like Chapters 3 and 4, Chapter 5 is mainly dedicated to another adventure in a new Dark World, with dangers from previous story beats returning in a familiar pattern. Some fans have been quick to call Chapter 5 “filler,” despite the significant themes that drive the overall story of Deltarune forward during this part. That being said, the gameplay of Chapter 5 is incredibly different, especially if players encounter the secret boss hidden within this area of the game. The platforming sections alone are distinct enough to be remembered, as well as returning mechanics from recent Chapters.

Comments from creator Toby Fox have labeled Chapter 5 as “the last [fun] adventure before the sun goes down completely,” a point emphasized by the Chapter taking place mostly at sunset. This implies that Chapter 6 or 7 will be far darker in tone, tying the prophecy of Deltarune and the other events of the game together in a variety of ways. Even during Chapter 5, elements of Kris’ two-sided alignment, secrets behind a town tragedy, and the existence of the locked bunker in the town haven’t been addressed, but a confrontation with those secrets is inevitable.

As of this time of writing, Deltarune already has plans to release Chapter 6 in 2027, perhaps around the same time as prior Chapters in the Summer window. Toby Fox has hinted that production on Chapter 7 may also begin before 2026 is over, implying that the game’s conclusion is getting closer and closer. As players continue to experience Chapter 5 of Deltarune, it’s becoming clear how unique this portion of the game is compared to what came before, giving players something calmer before a potential storm.

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