PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2026 Revealed

The next lineup of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2026 has been announced. While the calendar has already turned over to July, PS Plus members are being forced to wait a bit longer than normal to get their hands on the next lineup of freebies on the PlayStation service. Fortunately, when these titles do drop in the coming days, they’ll be available to those across both PS5 and PS4 platforms.

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Going live next week on July 7th, PlayStation Plus subscribers at all tiers will be able to get their hands on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2, and CrossCode. Modern Warfare 3 is by far the biggest title of the month, as it will be joining PS Plus just before the arrival of its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which releases in October. All three games will remain up for grabs until August 3rd, at which point they’ll be cycled out from the subscription service.

For the King 2 and CrossCode are then surely a bit lesser-known to most PlayStation users, but both games have received solid reviews. For the King 2 is a roguelike tactics game where players command a party of characters across the land of Fahrul. The game also happens to feature co-op, which will allow PS Plus members to play For the King 2 with one another.

CrossCode is then the oldest game of the bunch joining PS Plus in July, but it’s also the most acclaimed of the trio. This 2D action RPG is based on games from the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis and features an expansive story with fast-paced combat. CrossCode has been quite well-received by both critics and players since its launch, making it a very welcome addition to PS Plus.

As mentioned, perhaps the best part of this PS Plus lineup is that all of the games are available natively for PS5 and PS4. In recent months, PlayStation has started to focus more heavily on games for PS5 platforms within PS Plus, which has resulted in those on PS4 not being able to download certain titles. Luckily, this isn’t the case with July’s latest wave of games, which will certainly thrill those who haven’t yet opted to pick up a PS5.

Until these new PS Plus games go live, subscribers still have the chance to download June’s games, which include Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. All three of these PS Plus games will remain up for grabs until Monday, July 6th, so be sure to add them to your digital library now if you haven’t done so already.