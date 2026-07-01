Pokemon TCG is Getting a New Team Rocket-Themed Release (But There’s a Catch)

There are a few themes basically guaranteed to sell out a new Pokemon TCG set even quicker than usual. Eevee and its Eeveelutions will do it every time, and so will Team Rocket. Earlier this month, a new trademark suggested that the Pokemon Company might be gearing up to release more Team Rocket-themed products for the Pokemon TCG. Now, we have confirmation that another Team Rocket briefcase is coming soon. Unfortunately, it’s likely going to be extra tough to get ahold of.

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According to PokeBeach, a new Team Rocket special briefcase is set to release in China on July 16th. This will be part of the upcoming Chinese set, Chasing Glory Together, which also includes an exclusive Brock card not seen anywhere else. Now, China is getting another exclusive with the Team Rocket Special Gift Box. Though similar to prior Team Rocket briefcase collections, this one just might be the most coveted yet.

New Team Rocket Special Gift Box Revealed, But It’s a Limited Release

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As Destined Rivals proved, Team Rocket-themed cards and accessories are quite popular with Pokemon card collectors. That’s especially true for special releases like 2025’s Glory of Team Rocket Attache Case, which was a Japan exclusive. This coveted collection is being sold on sites like Pokemon TCG Player for over $400 USD. But the newly revealed Team Rocket Special Gift Box could put it to shame.

Like Japan’s attache box, this new Chinese-exclusive release will come in a Team Rocket-themed briefcase box. It will also include a Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex promo card and six Chasing Glory Together boosters. This set features cards from the U.S. Journey Together and Destined Rivals expansions from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet era. With Destined Rivals having a Team Rocket theme, it makes sense that Pokemon Center China is putting out its Team Rocket gift box alongside this expansion.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The briefcase itself is fairly similar to the ones we’ve seen previously, with special compartments to store your cards. But unlike the 2025 briefcase, this one will also include several Team Rocket-themed Pokemon TCG accessories. That, along with its limited release for Pokemon Center China, could make this the most coveted new Team Rocket product we’ve seen in a while.

Specifically, the briefcase will include a Team Rocket-themed deck box, playmat, playmat storage sleeve, and 64 card sleeves. Basically, everything you need to fully cosplay as a member of Team Rocket while playing the Pokemon TCG. When it goes on sale in China on July 16th, it will be priced at the equivalent of roughly $114 USD. However, I’m willing to bet it’s going to quickly wind up on resale sites for as much, if not more than, what folks are asking for the 2025 Team Rocket Attache Case.

As of now, it’s unclear whether this is related to the recently filed “Are You Perhaps with Team Rocket?” trademark. From the sounds of it, this release has been in the works for a while. So, we could well see another Team Rocket-themed release announced in the near future.

What do you think about this latest spin on the Team Rocket gift box for Pokemon TCG? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!